Should-Read: Graydon Saunders appears to be writing more books. Given that his first book was a tract on feasible socialism disguised as a grimdark military fantasy novel, his second was a disquisition on the consequence of nanotechnology for materials science disguised as a wizard-school bildungsroman, and his third was a meditation on how very different humans can nevertheless find human connection in all kinds of ways on all kinds of levels disguised as a political-factions fantasy quasi-thriller, I do wonder what the next two will be: Graydon Saunders: Dubious Prospects: "Under One Banner will be off to first-pass copy edit in the first week of 2018...
... (Presuming the dedicant doesn't tell me I've flubbed it utterly.) Still vaguely-sorta on schedule for early Q2, 2018. The Human Dress is back from 2nd pass copy edit; Draft2Digital's deadline for "out before Christmas" is December 11th. There are about 5,000 differences I need to look at and work has deadlines, so that's not going to happen. I am hopeful for "before Under One Banner" at this point, but not much more specifically than that. Also, I need to find a cover designer, the previous (excellent) one having been overcome by improved circumstances and departed the trade...