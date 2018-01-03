...Kim’s nuclear button boast had, of course, come more than 24 hours before Trump’s tweet. But rather than learning of it through intelligence or diplomatic channels and considering a response, Trump appears to have found out about it a day late via his TV and decided to fire off some tweets. The tweet was just one of many... a long day of bizarre tweeting... from fanning the flames of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict... attempting to take credit for airplanes being safe, calling for the prosecution of a top aide to Hillary Clinton, attacking the new publisher of the New York Times, and plugging Lou Dobbs’s show on the Fox Business Network. Along the way, he also reiterated a New Year’s Day dig at Pakistan. It’s a puzzling array of topics that at first glance appears to defy any explanation as a communications strategy or a set of policy priorities. But the source turns out to be clear: It’s all Fox News. Per Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star, that was the common pattern....

Trump... allies should take more seriously the notion that this is a terrible way to do the job of president of the United States. Even at its very best, cable news is not an ideal source of information about the world, and the Fox News shows that Trump prefers are not cable news at their very best. Trump-era Fox has frequently been compared by its critics to a state broadcasting network in an authoritarian regime. But the Soviet Union’s top leaders were not relying on their own propaganda outlets for information about the world. For the president to govern effectively, actual problems need to be brought to his attention. But in the propaganda bubble that Trump prefers to inhabit, there is no endless darkness in Puerto Rico or falling life expectancy amid a growing opioid crisis....

Where crisis has arrived—whether that’s Puerto Rico’s power grid or North Korea’s nuclear ambitions—Trump has proven entirely incapable of rising to the challenge or even acknowledging what the dimensions of the challenge are. And it’s exceptionally unlikely that we will get through three, or seven, more years without facing more challenges.