Procrastination: January 11, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Michael J. Boskin: Another Look at Tax Reform and Economic Growth: "Barro and I have clearly come to a different conclusion than Summers and Furman have about the bill...
- Ezra Klein: Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” is a damning portrait of an unfit president: "It would be easy enough for Trump to run a presidency that left him better-liked...
- Paul Krugman Notes on Farrell and Quiggin: "I’m not sure how many readers will realize the extent to which anti-Keynesian economic arguments, as opposed to those that Keynesians made, were invented on the fly...
- Matthew Yglesias: Trump’s North Korea tweet was based on a cable news segment: "Matt Gertz... undertaking the valuable investigative work of figuring out which Fox News segment had set Trump off...
- Jonathan Kirshner (January 15, 2017): America, America: "Consider what it took in Germany to bring about a Hitler...
- Paul Krugman: The Gambler’s Ruin of Small Cities: "Once... towns and small cities... served as central places serving a mainly rural population engaged in agriculture and other natural resource-based activities...
Highlighted:
- AAAAIIIIYYYYEEEE!!!!: Monday Smackdown—BitCoin Edition
- Determining Bargaining Power in the Platform Economy: Reinvent Full Transcript
- Why Low Inflation Is No Surprise: Fresh at Project Syndicate
Across the Wide Missouri:
- MHO, the most interesting thing about the SALT provisions in tax "reform" is who this one element of base-broadening is aimed at: squarely at those who used to be the core of the Republican base—Reagan's people, those who were not plutocrats but for whom America was working well...
Monday Smackdown:
Note to Self:
- Book haul of the day: Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: HOW DEMOCRACIES DIE 9781524762933; T. M. Scanlon: WHY DOES INEQUALITY MATTER? 9780198812692; David Pilling: THE GROWTH DELUSION: WEALTH, POVERTY, AND THE WELL-BEING OF NATIONS: 9780525572503...
Weekend Reading:
- Tim Carmody: Weekend Reading: The People’s History of Tattooine
Comment of the Day:
- JEC: THE CRAZY USED TO BE SPLIT BETWEEN THE PARTIES: "The problem was that the unforeseen future arrived a lot sooner than anyone expected..."
- Spike: ETHEREUM! BLOCKCHAIN! BITCOIN!: "There is a nut of some interesting technology ideas involving blockchains that could potentially have applications that would be useful to explore..."
- E. MESSILY: AWFULLY SPECIFIC ADVICE: "A question about etymology led to my father standing up (he was leaving to get more wine) and announcing 'Did you know that there is a word for when you are trying to think of a word you can't remember?'..."
- heebie-geebie: AWFULLY SPECIFIC ADVICE: "Always draw the unit circle before you draw the axes, on the chalkboard. It's easier to aim the axes through the middle of the circle than it is to center the circle on the axes..."
Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage:
- Joy Ann Reid: @JOYANNREID ON TWITTER: "He’s laughing at you, MAGAs..."
Should-Reads:
- Jeffrey Frankel: Reagan’s Tax Reforms Revisited: "today’s Republicans do not admit that their plan isn’t revenue-neutral...
- Darrell Issa: A Statement: "The first successful recall of a sitting Governor in California history...
- Nicole Cliffe: @nicole_cliffe on Twitter: "It’s come to my attention that a legacy print magazine is planning to publish a piece 'outing' the woman who started the Shitty Media Men list...
- Steve M.: DEAR MEDIA: WHAT'S THE POINT OF QUOTING SPIN DOCTORS?: "Maggie Haberman posted... on Twitter...
- Nate Cohn: @natecohn on Twitter: "Ed Royce is a really big retirement for the Democrats...
- David Rezza Baqaee and Emmanuel Farhi: The Macroeconomic Impact of Microeconomic Shocks: Beyond Hulten’s Theorem: "We provide a nonlinear characterization of the macroeconomic impact of microeconomic productivity shocks in terms of reduced-form non-parametric elasticities for efficient economies...
- Ian Perry: California is Working: The Effects of California’s Public Policy on Jobs and the Economy Since 2011: "Between 2011 and 2016, California enacted a set of 51 policy measures addressing workers’ rights, environmental issues, safety net programs, taxation, and infrastructure and housing...
- Kevin Drum: The Republican Party Is in Full-On Panic Mode, and We Get to Watch: "Republicans are in panic mode over the possibility that Robert Mueller is about to start plowing relentlessly through the White House like a bulldozer leveling an old shack...
- Doruk Cengiz, Arindrajit Dube, Attila Lindner, and Ben Zipperer: The effect of minimum wages on the total number of jobs: Evidence from the United States using a bunching estimator: "Comparing the excess number of jobs just above the new minimum wage following an increase to the reduction in the number of jobs below the minimum...
- Prateek Raj: How merchant guilds became obsolete: "For much of human history, markets were embedded in relationships.... Merchant guilds... associations of wholesale traders were networked, and were considered reliable...
- Peter Whoriskey: ‘I hope I can quit working in a few years’: A preview of the U.S. without pensions: "Tom Coomer, 79... used to work at the McDonnell Douglas plant in Tulsa before it closed in 199* ..
- Sam Tanenhaus: On the Front Lines of the GOP's Civil War: "'Conservatives...' says Jennifer Rubin 'are not Americans first. They’re Trump defenders first'... ideological groupthink...
- Matthew Yglesias: 2018 is the year that will decide if Trumpocracy replaces American democracy: "Loyalty to Donald Trump is the new principle of Republican Party politics...
- Chris Ellis (December 11, 2017): Bitcoin Only Has One Way To Go If This Is True-Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (Pending:COIN): "I believe that the fundamental value of the cryptocurrency is zero...
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Minimum Wages, Monopsony and Towns: "Empirical work clearly shows plenty of examples where imposing or increasing minimum wages did not reduce employment...
- Òscar Jordà, Katharina Knoll, Dmitry Kuvshinov, Moritz Schularick, Alan Taylor: The rate of return on everything: "Returns of major asset classes in the advanced economies over the last 150 years...
- Paul Krugman: "The central fact of U.S. political economy, the source of our exceptionalism, is that lower-income whites vote for politicians who redistribute income upward and weaken the safety net because they think the welfare state is for nonwhites...
- Nick Rowe: Don't even try to "Normalise" interest rates: "If you think that the rest of the economy is normalised, so it is time to normalise interest rates too, you are wrong...
- Allegra Kirkland: Rubio: GOP Tax Bill ‘Probably Went Too Far’ On Helping Corporations: "Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Friday that he believes the recently passed GOP tax bill did too much to help the bottom line of America’s largest corporations...
- Eric Posner (Written with Glen Weyl): Response to Matt Klein’s post on Alphaville on Harberger taxation: "Matt Klein’s post on Alphaville about a recent paper of ours made a number of errors... http://ericposner.com/response-to-matt-kleins-post-on-alphaville-on-harberger-taxation/
- Ezra Klein: “Trump country” stories help explain our politics, not the next election: "Michael Kruse’s Politico story revisiting diehard Trump supporters in Johnstown, Pennsylvania...
- Nick Hanauer (2012): A Message From Us Rich Plutocrats To All You Little People: "You need to understand that as job creators, at the center of the economic universe, the better we do, the better it must be for you...
- Michael Jordan: On Computational Thinking, Inferential Thinking and Data Science: "The rapid growth in the size and scope of datasets in science and technology has created a need for novel foundational perspectives on data analysis...
- Dan Morain: [California congressional Republicans seek gas tax repeal](http://www.sacbee.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/dan-morain/article19208062* html): "Now that most of California’s House Republicans have voted for a tax overhaul that will raise taxes for many of their constituents, you have to wonder what more good cheer they’ll bring.... I’m thinking roads and other infrastructure...
Links:
- James Quealey et al.: At least 13 dead as heavy rains trigger flooding, mudflows and freeway closures across Southern California – LA Times: "a rainstorm sent mud and debris coursing through Montecito neighborhoods and left rescue crews to scramble through clogged roadways and downed trees to search for victims...."
- Nicole Cliffe: "My personal prediction is that Harper’s will run a very scaled-down version of the piece, claim it had never named names, and then Roiphe will write a piece about how I am actually the enemy of sisterhood and it will run in The American Conservative and be called The New Prudery..."
- Scott Dworkin: @funder on Twitter: "A friend who advises a House Republican just told me they truly didn’t believe the Russia allegations against Trump. So they’ve just been dismissing it. Today they read the Fusion GPS transcript & it was like a light turned on. Realizing Trump is an actual traitor. Sad to watch..."
- Maurice Obstfeld and Romain Duval: Tight monetary policy is not the answer to weak productivity growth: "The crisis amplified the slowdown by creating ‘productivity hysteresis’.... Policymakers must now address the legacies of the crisis through innovation, education policies, and structural reforms..."
- Reuven Avi-Yonah et al.: The Games They Will Play: Tax Games, Roadblocks, and Glitches Under the New Legislation: "This report highlights particular areas of concern that have been identified by a number of leading tax academics, practitioners, and analysts..."
- Harper's weasel-word claim that their Katie Roiphe story is "not even finalized" is not something they would have written if they were good actors here Heidi N Moore: @moorehn on Twitter: "Calling dozens of senior women who have spoken about this piece as "the bog" is why Harper's is forever canceled..."
- JCT: Macroeconomic Analysis Of The Conference Agreement For H.R. 1, The "Tax Cuts And Jobs Act": "The increase in output reported above is expected to be in the range of 0.8 to 0.9 percent over most of the ten-year budget window, and fall to 0.1 to 0.2 percent by the end of the budget window..."
- Jonathan Chait: Why Conservatives Love Dumb Presidents: "Trump’s base adores him, not despite his obvious mental limitations, but because of them..."
- Ravi Kanbur: On three canonical responses to labour saving technical change: "A policy intervention that would make innovation more labour intensive would be the most powerful response of all..."
- Ben Thompson: Meltdown, Spectre, and the State of Technology
- Matt O'Brien: Bitcoin is teaching libertarians everything they don’t know about economics: "It works, then, the way libertarians think things should—which is to say not at all.... Bitcoin is only the future if you think 1789 wasn't in the past..."
- Dean Baker: Tesla, Amazon, and Bitcoin: "There are plenty of investors with lots of money to throw around. They often have no clue what they are doing as we are continually reminded by crashes in various markets. The case of Bitcoin is perhaps just a bit more obvious than most..."
- T.A. Frank: Has the Trump Dementia Coup Already Happened? | Vanity Fair: "a palace coup may already be an episode in the rearview mirror—something that happened slowly and unofficially as Trump squandered his capital and aggravated every problem he faced..."
- Snarkout: Doxxing for Clicks: "Katie 'The Morning After' Roiphe has a cover story in next month's Harper's that will out the author of the Shitty Media Men list. She's paying writers to withdraw their work from that issue as a protest." Heebie-Geebie: "Wow. Good on Cliffle and others for trying to shut it down. Here's a link I found for more context..."
- John Preskill: Quantum Computing in the NISQ era and beyond: "Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) technology... with 50-100 qubits may be able to perform tasks which surpass the capabilities of today's classical digital computers.... Quantum technologists should continue to strive for more accurate quantum gates and, eventually, fully fault-tolerant quantum computing..."
- Spencer Ackerman: White House Official Floated Withdrawing U.S. Forces [from Baltics] to Please Putin: "A member of Trump’s National Security Council staff had a radical notion: to pare back American troops in Europe as a way to curry favor with the Kremlin..."
- Dan Drezner: The mainstream media has not covered Trump like Michael Wolff. Thank God for that: "The virtue of Wolff’s book is not that he broke new ground. He didn’t, not really. The virtue is that the large catalogue of this administration’s insanity focuses everyone’s mind on the problem at the same time..."
- Acts 4:34-5: "For neither was anyone among them in need; for from each according to his ability or his assets, laying the profits at the feet of the Apostles, and there was a redistribution, to each according to his need..."
- Wikipedia: Maharbal: "Vincere scis, Hannibal; victoria uti nescis..."
- Duncan Dowson and Bernard Hamrock: History of Ball Bearings
- University of Southern California: Sol Price Center for Social Innovation: "The... Center... develops ideas and illuminates strategies to improve the quality of life for people in low-income, urban communities..."
- Simon Evenett: The Principle of Comparative Advantage 200 years on: "David Ricardo made one of the enduring contributions to the analysis of international trade with the publication in 1817 of his On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation”... leading analysts assess the contemporary relevance of Ricardo’s Principle of Comparative Advantage..."
- Will Wilkinson: Nativist Anti-“Open Borders” Rhetoric Is a Big Lie: "The real-world political debate takes place within an overwhelming international consensus favoring almost completely closed borders..."
- Peter Leyden et al.: The Macro View on Transitioning to the Next Economy: "In early December, the Berkeley Work and Intelligent Tools and Systems (WITS) working group hosted a conference to discuss working, earning, and learning in the age of intelligent tools..."
- Bob Hertzberg and Laura D. Tyson: How to combat the Trump tax: "What has made California a success is the fairness and opportunity it has provided its citizens by promoting public welfare over special interests.... We have the means to defend California’s interests and should do so swiftly and smartly..."
- Sean McElwee: Nothing in moderation | The Outline: "'There’s a Washingtonian Idea of What’s Going to Play in Peoria, and That Often Is Very Different From What Actually Plays in Peoria.' — Dan Canon, who is running for Congress in Indiana’s 9th district..."
- Jon Favreau: Trump’s “shitshow,” the GOP’s “rot,” and the left’s failures: "One thing I worry about on the left is forgetting that we need to persuade others..."
- Tim O'Brien: Bannon's Treason Charge Is Milder Than Money Laundering: "Steve Bannon's charge against Trump's son isn't the worst thing he's saying about the president's inner circle..."
- Fred Turner: Don't Be Evil: "Companies like Google and Facebook... making the world a better place by connecting people.... connectionist politics... imagining a world... in which hierarchy has been dissolved..."
- Rob Stavins: @robertstavins on Twitter: "Very much worth reading—two intelligent assessments of globalization from quite different perspectives. Why can't political discourse on the subject be just half as smart? http://bit.ly/2ljY3z8 @delong @rodrikdani @DLeonhardt @portereduardo..."
- Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: How Democracies Die 9781524762933
- Austin Frakt and Aaron Carroll: Why the U.S. Spends So Much More Than Other Nations on Health Care: "A large part of the answer can be found in the title of a 2003 paper in Health Affairs by the Princeton University health economist Uwe Reinhardt: 'It’s the prices, stupid'..."
- Michael Tomasky: The Sad Trajectory of Orrin Hatch: "Mr. Hatch’s career reflects the sad trajectory of our times, from a Congress where legislators had differences but actually tried to legislate, to one in which legislators—especially Republicans, terrified of facing a well-financed primary from the right—do nothing of the sort..."
- Charlie Stross: Dude, you broke the future!: "We made a fundamentally flawed, terrible design decision back in 1995... to fund the build-out of the public world wide web—as opposed to the earlier, government-funded corporate and academic internet—by monetizing eyeballs via advertising revenue..."
- Matthew Yglesias: Trump’s North Korea tweet was based on a cable news segment: "Matt Gertz... undertaking the valuable investigative work of figuring out which Fox News segment had set Trump off...
- Jack Goldsmith: The President Can’t Kill the Mueller Investigation: "the political appointees in the Justice Department who are connected to the Mueller investigation have shown that they follow the rules and norms of the department despite the president’s wishes otherwise. This is all an amazing (though widely unappreciated) testament to DOJ’s independence and the rule of law..."
- Jay Rosen: Show your work: The new terms for trust in journalism - PressThink: "The transparency movement has finally come of age. Power has shifted to the users. Their trust has to be earned in different ways now..."
- Terry Bisson (1991): They're Made Out of Meat: "'They use the radio waves to talk, but the signals don't come from them. The signals come from machines.' 'So who made the machines? That's who we want to contact.' 'They made the machines. That's what I'm trying to tell you. Meat made the machines.' 'That's ridiculous. How can meat make a machine? You're asking me to believe in sentient meat.'..."
- Spencer Ackerman: Why ‘Supergirl’ Is the Hero We Need in 2018: "Every episode... opens with Supergirl... 'My name is Kara Zor-El. I’m from Krypton. I’m a refugee on this planet'. It is in this manner that superheroes teach empathy..."
- Benjamin Wittes: Why Trump’s War on the Deep State Is Failing—So Far: "This is banana-republic-type stuff.... The president of the United States... remains the principal threat... to the national security of the United States..."
- Patrick Coate, Pawel Krolikowski, and Mike Zabek: Parental Proximity and Earnings after Job Displacements: "Young adults... who live in the same neighborhoods as their parents experience stronger earnings recoveries after a job displacement... smaller on-impact wage reductions and sharper recoveries in both hours and wages..."
- Brad DeLong and Marty Olney: macroeconomics-delong-olney.com
- Hover.com: Domain Names
- Noah Smith: Rent for the Poor Really Is Too High: "After paying for housing, those in the lowest income bracket have little left for life's essentials..."
- Menzie Chinn: The Year in Review, 2017: Fighting against Normalization of Lying | Econbrowser: "This is Mnuchin’s secret study? Pathetic is not the word. Term Papers Due this Friday in my classes. And if this were one, I’d fail the author..."
- Jonathan Kirshner (January 15, 2017): America, America: "We are living in a post-fact, post-rationalist, post-deliberative society, in which people believe what they want to believe, as if they were selecting items from different columns of a take-out menu..."
- Richard Feynman (1974): Cargo Cult Science: "Some remarks on science, pseudoscience, and learning how to not fool yourself..."
- Claudia Sahm: if the shoe fits…: "That should be enough to explain why I have wasted so much time on this topic on Twitter in recent weeks and why I found Olivier Blanchard‘s post disappointing. Read Amanda Bayer’s interview instead..."
- Haseeb Qureshi: A hacker stole $31M of Ether—how it happened, and what it means for Ethereum: "Time was of the essence, so they saw only one available option: hack... all of the remaining at-risk wallets and drain... their accounts, effectively preventing the attacker from reaching any of the remaining $150,000,000..."
- Allegra Kirkland: Rubio: GOP Tax Bill ‘Probably Went Too Far’ On Helping Corporations: "Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Friday that he believes the recently passed GOP tax bill did too much to help the bottom line of America’s largest corporations..."
- Paul Krugman: The Gambler’s Ruin of Small Cities: "In the modern economy... any particular small city exists only because of historical contingency that sooner or later loses its relevance..."
- Paul Krugman (2010): The New Economic Geography, Now Middle Aged: "The new economic geography was mainly a story about manufacturing.... New economic geography has a kind of steampunk feel, so that the stories it tells seem more suited to the U.S. economy of 1900 than that of 2010..."
- Emily Badger: What Happens When the Richest U.S. Cities Turn to the World? - The New York Times: "As the economy has changed, so have the relationships between places, to the disadvantage of smaller cities and rural areas..."
- Melissa Dell and Pablo Querubin: Nation Building Through Foreign Intervention: Evidence from Discontinuities in Military Strategies: "Bombing increased the military and political activities of the communist insurgency, weakened local governance, and reduced non-communist civic engagement..."
- Frances Coppola: The terrible price of austerity: "'Austerity measures are correlated with the rise of the Nazi party in interwar Germany, offering econometric support for the argument that austerity created polarization and radicalisation of the German electorate...'"
- Anne Case: Why there are so few women economists: "The minute I started a PhD in economics, it was apparent.... If I want to be heard, I have to be willing to come in and be ready to fight, with sharp elbows..."