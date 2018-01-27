Should-Read: Donald Trump really is not doing the job of president. It is not clear who is: Matthew Yglesias:Trump’s CNBC interview from the Davos World Economic Forum: "President Donald Trump’s first non-Fox television interview in a long time, conducted with CNBC’s Joe Kernen from Davos, Switzerland, is in many respects weirdly devoid of substance...
...And much of the substance that’s there consists of misstatements of fact. But lurking in that is an important insight: Trump is holding the office of president, but he’s not doing the job of president. He seems to have no real idea what’s going on, even with his own signature policy moves. Some of his misstatements have the color of propaganda, but often he seems to be caught up in other people’s propaganda or even to have misunderstood his own talking points.... He can’t even describe his own negotiating positions in the immigration standoff.... Listening to him talk is interesting from an entertainment perspective... but it conveys no information about the world, the American government, or the Trump administration’s policies. If Kernen wanted to help his viewers understand what’s going on, he’d have been better off interviewing someone else...