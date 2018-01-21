Should-Read: Josh Marshall: Trump, Wolff and The Secret of the Russia Story: "The onslaught of negative press allowed Wolff to pose as the only reporter who got the true nature of Trump’s greatness...
...not just publicly, but far more importantly in his private presentation and pitch.... Here was a prestige journalist who got it and could help. It was like offering crack.... Wolff... “I certainly said what was ever necessary to get the story.” To ensnare Trump’s coterie of gullible toadies he actually made the working title of his book “The Great Transition: The First 100 Days of the Trump Administration.” It was always hilarious and maddening to see Wolff... pose as the chronicler and connoisseur of Trumpite real America.... Trump got the biographer he deserved. Wolff is shamelessly manipulative and hasn’t the slightest hesitation about deceiving his sources to “get the story”, as he puts it. Indeed, this is a long, even darkly august journalistic tradition. Not my cup of tea, personally. But if real facts are unearthed and they’re important ones to know, who can say it’s a bad thing? Such a reporter sacrifices their honor and honesty–perhaps often their dignity–in the service of the public good–if they’ve got a real story...