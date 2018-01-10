Should-Read: Long-time San Diego-Orange-Riverside County Congressman Darrell Issa reads the tea leaves and decides it is time to become a lobbyist. Interesting that the accomplishments he wants to be known for... have very little to do with the core of the agenda that he voted for in his eighteen years in Congress. That so much what he spent his time on goes unmentioned—as something not to be highlighted—is perhaps the best short precis of the 1995-2007 and 2011-present congressional majority I can think of: Darrell Issa: A Statement: "The first successful recall of a sitting Governor in California history...
...establishing new and stronger standards for government accountability... protecting the Internet from harmful regulation... open data standards... put an end to abusive Congressional earmarks, strengthened the Violence Against Women Act... better oversight of the executive branch... cleared the course for better intellectual property protections...
Interesting also in that Issa did not vote for tax "reform" last month, and was one of the few California Republican House of Representatives members who seemed in a relatively strong position.