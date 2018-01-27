Should-Read: Speech and language make us all into an anthology intelligence. Writing makes us into an (unfortunately only one way) time-traveling intelligence. Geniuses add the other way: Walter Jon Williams: Ursula K. LeGuin: 1929-2018: "I occasionally found myself in the same room with her, but she was always surrounded by a swarm of admirers, and I never felt right about barging through her adherents just to introduce myself...
...She clearly meant so much to them, I didn’t want to interrupt whatever communion was in progress. I never got to talk to her until we found ourselves at the same table during an underreported autographing, where even Ursula K. LeGuin failed to draw a crowd. We were the only two people in the room, and we had a lovely conversation, though at this distance I don’t recall what it was about. She was sweet and attentive and very, very perceptive. I don’t think much escaped her notice, and I doubt anyone ever got around her. It occurs to me that she will still be a constant in my literary universe, because those books aren’t going anywhere.
Time to go to the shelf...