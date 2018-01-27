Should-Read: The Prussian army, the Hohenzollern monarchy, German society, and the European abattoir. Georg Freiherr von Derfflinger at Fehrbellin; Johann David Ludwig Graf Yorck von Wartenburg at Tauroggen; and Friedrich William Adalbert von Bredow at Mars-la-Tours. Kant and von Clausewitz. Those are obvious. "Prussia is not a state with an army but an army with a state"—and who said that anyway? All those are obvious. But what else will Adam Tooze focus on here?: Adam Tooze: War in Germany 1618-2018: "For much of modern history Germany was Europe’s battlefield...
...Its soldiers wrote themselves into the annals of military history. But it was also a place where war was discussed, conceptualized and criticized with unparalleled vigor. Nowhere did the extreme violence of the seventeenth century and the early twentieth century leave a deeper mark than on Germany. Today, as we enter the twenty-first century, Germany is the nation that has perhaps come closest to drawing a final, concluding line under its military history. This course will chart the rise and fall of modern militarism in Germany. For those interested in military history per se, this course will not hold back from discussing battles, soldiers and weapons. But it will also offer an introduction to German history more generally. Through the German example we will address questions that haunted modern European history and continue to haunt America today. How is state violence justified? How can it be regulated and controlled? What is its future? How did Germany become the state that has come closest to drawing a final, concluding line under its military history?...