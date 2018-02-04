Analyzing Growth: Lecture Support for Econ 113 S2018

Listen to Richard Feynman:

To make calculations, the Maya had invented a

system of bars and dots to represent numbers…

rules… to calculate and predict… the risings

and settings of Venus…. Only a few Maya priests

could do such elaborate calculations….

Suppose we were to ask one of them how to do

just one step in the process of predicting when

Venus will next rise as a morning star—subtracting

two numbers….. How would the priest explain?….

He could either teach us the… bars and dots and

the rule… or he could tell us what he was really doing:

Suppose we want to subtract 236 from 584.

First, count out 584 beans and put them in

a pot. Then take out 236 beans and put them

to one side. Finally, count the beans left

in the pot. That number is the result…

You might say, ‘My Quetzalcoatl! What

tedium… what a job!’

To which the priest would reply: