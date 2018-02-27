Live from "Call the Midwife!": Of the 45 queens of England from the Norman Conquest through Victoria, seven died in childbed: 15.5%, more than one in seven, among the most cosseted and best nourished women in England.
Being female in the Agrarian Age was not for sissies...
Norman:
Matilda of Flanders
Matilda of Scotland
Adeliza of Louvain
Matilda of Normandy
Matilda of Boulogne
Plantagenet:
Eleanor of Aquitaine
Berengaria of Navarre
Isabella of Gloucester
Isabelle of Angeloume
Eleanor of Provence
Eleanor of Castile
Margaret of France
Isabella of France
Philippa of Hainault
Anne of Bohemia
Isabella of Valois *
Lancaster:
Mary de Bohun *
Joan of Navarre
Catherine of Valois
Margaret of Anjou
York:
Elizabeth Woodville
Anne Neville
Tudor:
Elizabeth of York *
Catherine of Aragon
Anne Boleyn
Jane Seymour *
Anne of Cleves
Catherine Howard
Catherine Parr *
Mary
Elizabeth
Stuart:
Anne of Denmark
Henrietta Maria of France
Catherine of Braganza
Anne Hyde *
Mary of Modena
Mary
Anne
Hanover:
Sophia Dorothea of Cell
Caroline of Brandenburg-Ansbach
Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz
Caroline of Brunswick-Wolfenbuettel
Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen
Charlotte *
Victoria