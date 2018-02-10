Live from the Bronze Age: The Hittite view of Minoan/Mykenaean civilization: Martin West (2001): Atreus and Attarissiyas: "There are many Homeric names in -eus...
...including some of the most prominent... Achilleus, Odysseus... Peleus, Nereus.... Names with this suffix do not occur in the historical period but are well-attested in... Linear B.... Atreus.... On this hypothesis the father's name would have been forgotten at an early stage by the tradition, which maintained only the patronymics Atreides and Atreion.. Later... these came to be understood as 'son of Atreus'.... We can now consider from a new vantage-point the formerly much discussed question of the relationship, if any, between Atreus' name and that of At-ta-ri-is-si-ia-as or At-ta-ar-si-ia-as, recorded in a Hittite document as that of a 'man of Ahhiya' who in the reign of Tudhaliyas II (ca. 1390-70?) had invaded Hittite territory in western Anatolia with infantry and a hundred chariots and subsequently assisted the rebel vassal Madduwattas in an assault on Cyprus....
Forrer, in a notorious article... provoked a strongly negative reaction from Hittitologists.... It is now generally agreed... the Orientalists went too far.... Everyone today admits, on historical and geographical rather than on liguistic grounds, that Ahhiya/Ahhiyawa was a Mycenaean kingdom (wherever its borders are to be placed), that Wilusa/Wilusiya was in the Troad and inseparable from Fiios, that Lazpas is lesbos, Apasas Ephesus, and Millawanda Miletus.... It is accepted that... Alaksandus, ruler of Wilusa, is not Asiatic but a rendering of Alexandros.... What, then, of Attar(is)siyas? As he was a 'man of Ahhiya', there is at least a fair chance that he too should have a Greek name.... The name of the early fourteenth century Achaean freebooter commemorated in the Indictment of Madduwatta may very well be interpreted as Atresias or Atersias...