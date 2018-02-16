« | Main | Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... »

Live from the Grove of Cognitive Philosophy Academe: Horsing around by reading the very wise and clever Scott Aaronson: The Ghost in the Quantum Turing Machine, instead of doing work this morning, has led me to be thunderstruck by an excellent insight of his: Newcomb's Problem is, in its essentials, the same as the problem of Self-Locating Belief, and the solution by Adam Elga: Defeating Dr. Evil with Self-Locating Belief makes as much sense as a solution of one as the other. (I think it makes enormous sense as a solution to both, but YMMV.) As Scott puts it:

In Newcomb’s paradox, a superintelligent “Predictor” presents you with two closed boxes, and offers you a choice between opening the first box only or opening both boxes. Either way, you get to keep whatever you find in the box or boxes that you open. The contents of the first box can vary—sometimes it contains $1,000,000, sometimes nothing—but the second box always contains $1,000.... Whatever you would get by opening the first box only, you can get $1,000 more by opening the second box as well. But here’s the catch: using a detailed brain model, the Predictor has already foreseen your choice. If it predicted that you would open both boxes, then the Predictor left the first box empty; while if it predicted that you would open the first box only, then the Predictor put $1,000,000 in the first box. Furthermore, the Predictor has played this game hundreds of times before, both with you and with other people, and its predictions have been right every time. Everyone who opened the first box ended up with $1,000,000, while everyone who opened both boxes ended up with only $1,000. Knowing all of this, what do you do?...

I consider myself a one-boxer, [and] the only justification for one-boxing that makes sense to me goes as follows.... If the Predictor can solve this problem reliably, then it seems to me that it must possess a simulation of you so detailed as to constitute another copy of you.... But in that case, to... think about Newcomb’s paradox in terms of a freely-willed decision... we need to imagine two entities... the “flesh-and-blood you,” and the simulated version being run by the Predictor.... If we think this way, then we can easily explain why one-boxing can be rational.... Who’s to say that you’re not “actually” the simulation? If you are, then of course your decision can affect what the Predictor does in an ordinary, causal way...

February 16, 2018 at 10:31 AM in Moral Responsibility, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

Definitely Worth Reading...

About Brad DeLong

Brad DeLong's short biography

The Most-Recent Thirty

Probably Worth Reading...

Archives

More...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |