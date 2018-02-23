Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: So former Minnesota Congressman and Gingrich henchman Vin Weber was one of Putin's stooges in his attempt to keep Ukraine undemocratic and far from western Europe. This is somewhat of a surprise. But not too much of one. The rule of thumb is becoming: don't be surprised by anything somebody still a member of the Republican Party today will do or has done: Allegra Kirkland: Who Was In The Fateful Meeting That Rick Gates Lied To Mueller About?: "Just this month, Gates lied to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and to the FBI about what transpired during a spring 2013 meeting...
...Gates on Feb. 1 knowingly and falsely testified that “there were no discussions of Ukraine” at a March 19, 2013 meeting between Manafort... Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA)... [and] Vin Weber, a former Republican congressman who now works for Mercury Public Affairs, a global PR giant. The meeting between the trio was disclosed on Mercury’s own retroactive FARA filing, submitted in April of last year...