Should-Read: The curious thing is that an anti-immigrant America is in the long run a very weak America. The United States was the leading partner in the 1917-? alliance between the United States and Great Britain overwhelmingly because the U.S. had welcomed immigration since 1776. Had it not, Britain and its dominions dominate in population and industrial power—and would have had the far greater voice. An anti-immigrant America would surprisingly soon become not #1 but #4: Will Wilkinson: Anti-Democratic Populism Caused the Dreamer Impasse: "The liberal position is simply the mundane small “d” democratic position...
...In a democracy, when a clear majority of the population and a clear majority of their democratic representatives in the legislature support a position, that position ought to win the day. The problem is that this mundane democratic principle has been implicitly rejected by conservatives in the grip of populist thinking that is, at bottom, hostile to ideals of political equality and equal democratic representation. Our impasse on DACA, and immigration policy more generally, is driven in no small measure by the populist conviction that the majority position on immigration lacks legitimate democratic authority, and that the restrictionist minority—which sees itself as the authentic and authoritative source of American identity and American political authority—is morally entitled to prevail...