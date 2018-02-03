...through a choose-your-own-adventure game reduces hostility to group by 0.2-0.3 standard deviations. This confirms my belief that choose your own adventure games are awesome.

Dan Davies: The trouble is they're too powerful. Anthony Stafford Beer gave up on simulation exercises in management training because he wasn't happy with the idea of million pound decisions being made on the basis of what worked in a game he dreamt up in an afternoon.

Chris Hanratty: I'm happy with forms of communication which, in moderation, give power to creative imaginative people capable of writing narratives!

Yorkshire Ranter: I'm fairly sure you could construct one to have the opposite effect.

Dave Andress: More time on the Kobayashi Maru?

Celestial M. Weasel: With our simulation software we would certainly have senior people come into the room look at the coloured boxes moving round the screen (as was the fashion at the time ((c) Abe Simpson)) and say 'yes, I knew that was the problem' and go off to make decisions...