...Populism in the 21st century is as much a reaction to globalization as its late-19th-century version.... Large segments of the workers in these advanced economies—older, less-skilled manufacturing employees and the communities they live in—have seen their earnings decline or stagnate and their relative social status take a big hit. These groups see governments as increasingly in the pocket of financial and business elites, the big winners of globalization. The discontent in turn fuels populist leaders who promise to wrest control from faceless global market forces and re-empower the nation-state.... Yes, globalization expands economic opportunities: There are gains from trade. But globalization also entails stark distributional consequences, with some groups almost always left worse off. Factory closings, job displacement and offshoring are the flip side of the gains from trade....

In principle, an active government can take the edge off the resentment produced by redistribution.... But often the response of the government has been to plead incapacity in the face of inexorable global economic realities: “We cannot tax the winners—the wealthy investors, financiers and skilled professionals—because they are footloose and they would move to other countries.” This reinforces populists’ yearning to reassert national economic control....

President Trump and his European counterparts have capitalized on the economic difficulties of the middle and lower-middle classes by wrapping them in narratives that exploit prevailing ethno-nationalist prejudices. In the United States, they attribute declining wages and job prospects to Mexican immigrants, Chinese exporters and the federal government’s preoccupation with minority groups at the expense of the white middle class. In Europe, they lay the blame for the erosion of the welfare state and public services on competition from immigrants and refugees. But none of this really helps the middle and lower-middle classes. Worse, the illiberal politics of the strategy undermines democracy....

If governments feel themselves powerless to institute the tax policies and regulations needed to address the dislocations caused by economic and technological shocks, the solution is not just to seek more national autonomy but also to deploy it toward such reforms...