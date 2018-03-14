Liveblogging World War I: March 14, 1918: Consequences of Brest-Litovsk

From Adam Tooze: The Deluge:
The climax of Lenin’s campaign came at the All Russian Congress of Soviets. Having abandoned Petrograd, the Congress met in Moscow – the 1,232 delegates, 795 Bolsheviks, 283 Left Socialist Revolutionaries, 25 Socialist Revolutionaries of the Centre and no more than 32 Mensheviks. On 14 March, Lenin delivered an impassioned oration in which he called upon Russia to:
size up in full, to the very bottom, the abyss of defeat, partition, enslavement, and humiliation into which we have been thrown’, all the better to steel the will for ‘liberation...
He promised that if they could only gain time for reconstruction the Soviet regime would: ‘arise anew from enslavement to independence…’. The motion for ratification was carried by the huge Bolshevik majority. But the Left Socialist Revolutionaries voted solidly against it and then resigned from the Council of People’s Commissars in which they had shared power since the November revolution. Of the Left Communists, 115 abstained and refused any further participation in internal party business. The Brest-Litovsk Treaty, the negotiations for which had begun under the sign of the Petrograd Soviet’s democratic peace formula, had become the driving force behind Lenin’s one-party dictatorship...