Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads...

Can someone with a larger tolerance for reading b---s--- than I tell me how Robert J. Barro trimmed his estimate of the effects of the Trumpublican tax cut bill from "smaller than 8.4%.... not by much... I made a rough downward adjustment of the long-run level effect from 8.4% to 7%..." to 0.4%?: Robert Barro and Jason Furman: The macroeconomic effects of the 2017 tax reform: "The result is that GDP would rise by 0.4 percent in the law-as-written case...
Just when you think the mainstream media could not sink any lower into misogyny and stupidity, it's the Atlantic Monthly!: Scott Lemieux: Are you provoked yet?: "Both James Bennet and Fred Hiatt have been asked to hold David Bradley’s beer...
Ezra Klein: @ezraklein on Twitter: "I don’t know what the [New York] Times should’ve done with Thrush. But I watched the efforts to plant oppo and smear @lkmcgann in the aftermath of her reporting. Anyone who thinks coming forward with these experiences is easy, even now, is wrong. I am beyond proud to be her colleague..."
Nicholas Gruen: The middleware of democracy. Or from knowledge to wisdom: or at least knowledge 2.0: "Simon Heffer’s High Minds presents us with a portrait of the mid-Victorians in which they consciously set about building... ours... liberal democratic world...
Will Wilkinson: The DACA and immigration debates are about whether Latinos are “real Americans”: "Challenging the idea that Latino Americans can be truly American undercuts the very idea of America...
Paul Bedard: Larry Kudlow predicts 4%-5% growth, 'investment boom': "Larry Kudlow, picked to be President Trump’s new economic adviser...
Noah Smith: "Everyone in the econ world (or the politics world, really) should read this thread about Kevin Hassett: "@dynarski 'Is now a good time to talk about how Kevin Hassett stole the intellectual property of an untenured Harvard professor & her grad student?'...
Matthew Yglesias: "The highbrow intellectual leaders of the modern conservative movement explicitly conceptualized it as a white nationalist undertaking. Trump is true to this legacy and his intra-movement critics are the innovators...
Dan Shaviro: Another new publication!: "'Evaluating the New U.S. Pass-Through Rules'...
Hannah Kuchler: The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week: "Mark Zuckerberg began 2018 vowing to 'fix Facebook'.... That job is more urgent than ever...
Thomas Piketty: Brahmin Left vs. Merchant Right: Rising Inequality and the Changing Structure of Political Conflict (Evidence from France, Britain and the US, 1948-2017): "Using post-electoral surveys from France, Britain and the US...
Robert Feenstra, Hong Ma, Akira Sasahara, and Yuan Xu: Reconsidering the ‘China shock’ in trade: "While previous studies focus on the job-reducing effect of the surging imports from China or other low-wage countries on US employment...
Paul Krugman: Tax Cuts and Wages Redux: "After Republicans rammed through their big tax cut, there were a rash of stories about corporations using the tax break to give their workers bonuses...-anyone-care-if-the-trump-tax-cuts-are-working): "Capital goods orders for January...
Simon Wren-Lewis: mainly macro: The Output Gap is no longer a sufficient statistic for inflationary pressure: "From 1955 to 2007 prosperity grew at an average rate of almost two and a quarter percent each year...
A Treasury Secretary None Worse than Whom Can Be Conceived: I give up. Steve Mnuchin is the worst Treasury Secretary that can be conceived—an ontological singularity of sorts a la Saint Anselm of Canterbury. Phenomenally underbriefed and uncurious: Manu Raju: "Told line-item veto was ruled unconstitutional, Mnuchin says: 'Congress can pass a rule that allows them to do it'...
J. Vernon Henderson, Adam Storeygard, Tim L. Squires, and David N. Weil: The Global Spatial Distribution of Economic Activity: Nature, History, and the Role of Trade: "We study the distribution of economic activity, as proxied by lights at night, across 250,000 grid cells of average area 560 square kilometers...
Lawrence Summers: “A strong, fully employed economy—where firms looking for workers is a larger issue than workers looking for firms...
Kevin Drum: National Review Still Has a Race Problem: "The Atlantic recently hired... Kevin Williamson... [who] believes abortion is murder and... any woman who gets an abortion should be executed...
Peter Baehr (2001): The "Iron Cage" and the "Shell as Hard as Steel": Parsons, Weber, and the Stahlhartes Gehäuse Metaphor in the Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism: "In the climax to The Protestant Ethic, Max Weber writes of the stahlhartes Gehäuse that modern capitalism has created...
Benjamin D. Sommers, Atul A. Gawande, and Katherine Baicker: Health Insurance Coverage and Health—What the Recent Evidence Tells Us: "An analysis of mortality changes after Medicaid expansion suggests that expanding Medicaid saves lives at a societal cost of $327,000 to $867,000 per life saved...
- Chris Hayes: "My theory about Trump’s approval rating is that about 20% of his voters are Republicans who don’t really like the guy, and wax and wane in their approval, but will all vote for him when the time comes. When he’s had a relatively clear run of not having anyone around him indicted, or not praising white supremacists, those voters drift back towards him..."
- Dimiter Kenarov: D"The French-Bulgarian literary critic and semiotician Julia Kristeva has just been revealed as a former collaborator of the Bulgarian State Security, First Main Directorate (foreign intelligence)..."
- Tim Bartik: Typical state business incentive policies need reforms to rein in costs and maximize benefits: "The typical incentive package has only modest benefits for local jobs and incomes. Carefully targeted incentives can provide much larger local benefits, but those that draw money from public services such as education can significantly harm local economies..."
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Jeremy Corbyn cannot end Brexit: "The only people who can stop Brexit happening will be the handful of Conservative MPs that have in the past voted against May’s wishes. They need to support moves that initiate the circumstances that lead to a popular vote on the final deal..."
- Paul Krugman: "I've always said that white nationalism was the essence of Trumpism. According to this survey, it's more specific: white Christian nationalism. To which the only possible response is, oy vey..."
- Mark Boleat: Brexit and the financial services industry: The story so far
- Alexandra Borchardt: Free Speech in the Filtered Age: "while the German approach isn’t perfect, it is an important first step in tackling a corrosive social problem..."
- Kevin Drum: It's A Total Mystery Why There's A Lack of Class And Racial Diversity In Journalism: "All you need is one little sifting device-like unpaid internships requiring that people are funded by the Bank of Parental Units-and the entire pool of potential applicants is skewed.... This is just an obvious one that publications actually have control over..."
- Adam Ozimek: Does It Matter That The Fed Has Been Wrong For Years?: "Over the last few years, the Fed (and to be fair, many other economists and pundits) have drastically and consistently underestimated how far we are from full-employment..."
- Noah Smith: Stronger Labor Unions Could Do a Lot of Good: "Nothing else has been able to stop the decline in workers' bargaining power..."
- Paula Mejia: Why Does Some Food Taste Better as Leftovers?: "soups and stews that had milk or cream experienced a breakdown of lactose into glucose, which tasted sweeter with time. Meanwhile, proteins in the meat converted into individual amino acids that acted as “flavor enhancers,” and the starches present in both flour and potatoes broke down into compounds that people reported as more flavorful. Another key to great leftovers may lie in aromatic flavors, such as garlic and ginger, which develop more fully over time..."
- David Leonhardt (2011): The Gridlock Where Debts Meet Politics
- Zachary Goldfarb (2011): Wall Street’s resurgent prosperity frustrates its claims, and Obama’s
- Felix Salmon (2011): Bailouts: Geithner vs Barofsky: "Barofsky is easy to understand, while Geithner is being cryptic and opaque. That might be because Leonhardt didn’t give him enough space to explain himself more fully, or it might be because Geithner simply isn’t a great communicator..."
- (2011): : The Government Needs to Lend to Banks Freely But at a Penalty Rate Blogging
- David H. Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon H. Hanson: The China Syndrome: Local Labor Market Effects of Import Competition in the United States: "Rising Chinese import competition... cause[s] higher unemployment, lower labor force participation, and reduced wages... explains one-quarter of the contemporaneous aggregate decline in US manufacturing employment..."
- (2016): Comment at the URPE-AEA Session: Causes of the Great Recession and the Prospects for Recovery: "in Geithner’s view, the bankers and the corporate executives have us all by the plums. All we can do is try to make them as happy and confident as possible. If we do not, then we face what earlier generations of URPE’s ancestors would have called a capital strike..."
- James Ferguson: Expectations of Modernity: Myths and Meanings of Urban Life on the Zambian Copperbelt: Ulf Hannerz: "James Ferguson has once more made an important contribution to the reconstruction of anthropology. His own vivid ethnography of urban lives in the late twentieth century offers new understandings of culture and cosmopolitanism, while his sense of the wider picture helps us see Africa..."
- Neil Parsons (1998): King Khama, Emperor Joe, and the Great White Queen: Victorian Britain: "In 1895 three African chiefs, dressed in the finest British clothing available, began a tour of the British Isles. That tour foiled Cecil Rhodes' grand plan for Africa and culminated in the Chamberlain Settlement, the document that indirectly led to the independence of present-day Botswana..."
- James Ferguson: Global Shadows: Africa in the Neoliberal World Order: "'Africa' is spoken of in terms of crisis: as a place of failure and seemingly insurmountable problems, as a moral challenge to the international community.... What should be the response of those scholars who have sought to understand not the 'Africa' portrayed in broad strokes in journalistic accounts and policy papers but rather specific places and social realities within Africa?..."
- Highlighted: Globalization: What Did Paul Krugman Miss?
- Highlighted: A Question I Asked a Much Shorter Version of...: I agree... that it would be wonderful if we had strong nonpartisan analytical institutions. But... how can we get there when we see such egregious behavior not just from "economists" who serve political masters and do not know how to do analyses that get the incidence right, but from economists who know well how to do analyses that get the incidence right?...
- Highlighted: Suzanne Scotchmer: There were no tenured women at all. Suzanne was consistently professional, and a much appreciated resource for the women who came after her...
- Highlighted: Creating Your Own Private Internet Intellectual Elysium
- Highlighted: The Question of Larry Kudlow...
- Highlighted: Misapplied History...
- Books: Vikings and Zombies and Magicians and Dinosaurs, Oh My!: Graydon Saunders has “committed book” again. The Human Dress is now almost live.... If this is the kind of thing you like, you will like this thing—I like it very, very much...
- Economists Behaving Badly: A Question I Asked a Much Shorter Version of...: "I have a question for Alan Auerbach: a question hinted at in his slide that contrasted the analyses of the tax cuts from economists from those from “economists“..."
Can someone with a larger tolerance for reading b---s--- than I tell me how Robert J. Barro trimmed his estimate of the effects of the Trumpublican tax cut bill from "smaller than 8.4%.... not by much... I made a rough downward adjustment of the long-run level effect from 8.4% to 7%..." to 0.4%?: Robert Barro and Jason Furman: The macroeconomic effects of the 2017 tax reform: "The result is that GDP would rise by 0.4 percent in the law-as-written case...
- A Question About the Future of Work...: I have no sense of what kinds of things the masses of displaced workers will do in the future at the level of "microprocessor", "robot", "accounting software 'bot"...
- Caffeine: Better Living Through Chemistry
- Wakanda and the Resource Curse: "Wakanda’s prosperity is based on its possession of vibranium, a stable transuranic elements with unique and extraordinary chemical properties..."
- Ask the Internet: Was the phrase "The Queen of Air and Darkness" really coined by A.E. Houseman in 1922? I can find no earlier references...
- Weekend Reading: Kevin Rudd: Xi Jinping's China
Thomas Piketty: Brahmin Left vs. Merchant Right: Rising Inequality and the Changing Structure of Political Conflict (Evidence from France, Britain and the US, 1948-2017): "Using post-electoral surveys from France, Britain and the US...
Kevin Drum: National Review Still Has a Race Problem: "The Atlantic recently hired... Kevin Williamson... [who] believes abortion is murder and... any woman who gets an abortion should be executed...
Paul Krugman: Globalization: What Did We Miss?: "Anyone who worked on the political economy of trade policy knew that fights over tariffs look very much as if they come out of a specific-factors world...
Nicholas Gruen: The middleware of democracy. Or from knowledge to wisdom: or at least knowledge 2.0: "Simon Heffer's High Minds presents us with a portrait of the mid-Victorians in which they consciously set about building... ours... liberal democratic world...
Paul Krugman: Tax Cuts and Wages Redux: "After Republicans rammed through their big tax cut, there were a rash of stories about corporations using the tax break to give their workers bonuses...
Quinn Slobodian: The World Economy and the Color Line: Wilhelm Röpke, Apartheid, and the White Atlantic: "The article takes 'white Atlantic' as a useful term to describe the worldview that Röpke and his collaborators cultivated in this period...
Sean Gallagher: Facebook scraped call, text message data for years from Android phones: "A New Zealand man was looking through the data Facebook had collected from him in an archive he had pulled down from the social networking site...
A Treasury Secretary None Worse than Whom Can Be Conceived: I give up. Steve Mnuchin is the worst Treasury Secretary that can be conceived—an ontological singularity of sorts a la Saint Anselm of Canterbury. Phenomenally underbriefed and uncurious: Manu Raju: "Told line-item veto was ruled unconstitutional, Mnuchin says: 'Congress can pass a rule that allows them to do it'...
Robert Feenstra, Hong Ma, Akira Sasahara, and Yuan Xu: Reconsidering the 'China shock' in trade: "While previous studies focus on the job-reducing effect of the surging imports from China or other low-wage countries on US employment...
Matthew Yglesias: "The highbrow intellectual leaders of the modern conservative movement explicitly conceptualized it as a white nationalist undertaking. Trump is true to this legacy and his intra-movement critics are the innovators...
Simon Wren-Lewis: mainly macro: The Output Gap is no longer a sufficient statistic for inflationary pressure: "From 1955 to 2007 prosperity grew at an average rate of almost two and a quarter percent each year...
Hannah Kuchler: The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week: "Mark Zuckerberg began 2018 vowing to 'fix Facebook'.... That job is more urgent than ever...
Kevin Drum: Uber Really Shouldn’t Be In the Driverless Car Business: "The fact that it’s an Uber car doesn’t surprise me. They’re exactly the kind of company that would cut corners..
Just when you think the mainstream media could not sink any lower into misogyny and stupidity, it's the Atlantic Monthly!: Scott Lemieux: Are you provoked yet?: "Both James Bennet and Fred Hiatt have been asked to hold David Bradley's beer...
Tolga Aksoy and Paolo Manasse: The hysteresis-resilience trade-off in unemployment: "We focus on... resilience: the impact of output shocks on the unemployment gap (the lower the impact, the higher resilience)...
Peter Baehr (2001): The "Iron Cage" and the "Shell as Hard as Steel": Parsons, Weber, and the Stahlhartes Gehäuse Metaphor in the Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism: "In the climax to The Protestant Ethic, Max Weber writes of the stahlhartes Gehäuse that modern capitalism has created...
Shawn Donnan: Trump is about to launch a trade war with no way out: "Business chiefs have pleaded for the Trump administration not to impose tariffs on electronics, shoes and other imports from China that go far beyond the steel and aluminium he has already targeted...
Ed Luce: Anti-Semitism in the age of Donald Trump: "Whether you are a Muslim, Hispanic, African-American or a globalist, America’s president has made it safe to disparage you...
Martin Wolf: Economics failed us before the global crisis: "Macroeconomics... invented by John Maynard Keynes.... The tests... are whether its adepts understand what might go wrong in the economy and how to put it right...
Noah Smith: Why Money Managers Are Paid So Much Is a Mystery: "Mutual-fund managers are paid less for beating the market than for marketing—i.e., the ability to collect assets...
Charlie Stross: Test Case: "There are ramifications...
Benjamin D. Sommers, Atul A. Gawande, and Katherine Baicker: Health Insurance Coverage and Health—What the Recent Evidence Tells Us: "An analysis of mortality changes after Medicaid expansion suggests that expanding Medicaid saves lives at a societal cost of $327,000 to $867,000 per life saved...
Lant Pritchett: Alleviating Global Poverty: Labor Mobility, Direct Assistance, and Economic Growth
Caffeine: Better Living Through Chemistry: Nov 1-Jan 14, 2018: no caffeinated coffee drinks... What drink—and how many—should I switch to on April 15?
Simon Wren-Lewis: Beliefs about Brexit: "I want to... ask why public opinion seems oblivious to the failures of all those claims before the negotiations that ‘we hold all the cards’ compared to the reality that the UK has largely agreed to the terms set out by the EU...
John Scalzi: No, In Fact, You Should Not Write For Free: "I can see where Douglas has gone wrong... some of it boils down to a matter of definition of what constitutes 'free' writing...
Live from the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton: I wonder if he got affinity program points for his stay?: Erik Schatzker: Alwaleed Reveals Secret Deal Struck to Exit Ritz After 83 Days: "So you were not harmed or mistreated in any way?
Lawrence Summers: "A strong, fully employed economy—where firms looking for workers is a larger issue than workers looking for firms...
Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Marcy Wheeler: "'What did the president do, and what the fuck was he thinking when he did it?' are questions not about the cover-up, but about the substantive crime. And that's the question Mueller's Watergate prosecutor has now posed to the president's lawyers..."
David Brady: We... would be delighted by... lift[ing] all single mothers out of poverty.... Making a substantial fraction of people not poor would reduce poverty. Duh: "In @washingtonpost, Robert Samuelson has written a 'critique' of our NY Times piece...
Gillian Tett(January 2017): Donald Trump’s campaign shifted odds by making big data personal: "CA has built a franchise by promoting a proprietary technique known as “psychographs”...
Paul Krugman: Trump and Trade and Zombies: "Until now, the most visible neo-goldbug in the administration has been David Malpass... the former chief economist of Bear Stearns...
Those beats won't sweeten themselves!: Zack Kanter: "Absolutely bizarre, fawning NYT piece [by Zach MacFarquhar]. I’m not sure I’ve read anything quite like it in recent memory..."
J. Vernon Henderson, Adam Storeygard, Tim L. Squires, and David N. Weil: The Global Spatial Distribution of Economic Activity: Nature, History, and the Role of Trade: "We study the distribution of economic activity, as proxied by lights at night, across 250,000 grid cells of average area 560 square kilometers...
Martin Feldstein: The Real Reason for Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs: "The US tariffs will... increase the likelihood that China will accelerate the reduction in subsidized excess capacity...
Dan Shaviro: Another new publication!: "'Evaluating the New U.S. Pass-Through Rules'...
Noah Smith: How Universities Make Cities Great: "Abel and Deitz find that university research expenditures have a strong effect on the number of educated people in a region—over four times as strong as the effect of degree production...
Jane Humphries (2013): The lure of aggregates and the pitfalls of the patriarchal perspective: a critique of the high wage economy interpretation of the British industrial revolution: "The lure of aggregates and the pitfalls of the patriarchal perspective...
Lane Kenworthy: Soci 109: Analysis of Sociological Data (2015): "This course introduces you to techniques and software for analyzing quantitative social science data...
Barry Ritholtz: Inflation: Price Changes 1997 to 2017: "It is notable that the two big outliers to the upside are health care (hospital, medical care, prescription drugs) and college (tuition, textbooks, etc.)...
Charles Plosser (2008): Meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on March 18, 2008
Jason Del Rey: Amazon is creating a health care company with the help of Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase: "Amazon... plans to work with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to create a new health care company...
Pamela Jakiela and Owen Ozier: Gendered Language: "Gender languages assign many—sometimes all—nouns to distinct sex-based categories, masculine and feminine...
Brad DeLong (2012): Ahem! Niall Ferguson Fire-His-Ass-from-NewsBeast-Now Department: Niall Ferguson writes
Henry Farrell: We’re all going to need safe spaces: "What Putin’s Russia and Xi’s China have discovered is that the best antidote to more speech is bad speech...
Jonathan Chait: Nancy Pelosi Is Good at Her Job and She Should Keep It.: "There is zero sign Pelosi’s age has impeded her work...
Matt Townsend et al.: America’s ‘Retail Apocalypse’ Is Really Just Beginning: "The reason isn’t as simple as Amazon.com Inc. taking market share...
FT: Thoughts for the weekend: "'To wit, Phil Gramm was right: We are in a mental recession, not an actual recession.' - 2008 comments from President Trump's new economic advisor [Larry Kudlow]..."
Ted Ruger (Dean): Lawyers, Guns & Money: "Dear members of the Penn Law community...
Iason Gabriel: The case for fairer algorithms: "Software used to make decisions and allocate opportunities has often tended to mirror the biases of its creators, extending discrimination into new domains...
Paul Bedard: Larry Kudlow predicts 4%-5% growth, 'investment boom': "Larry Kudlow, picked to be President Trump’s new economic adviser...
Jonathan Chait: New Trump Economist Kudlow Has Been Wrong About Everything: "The Republican Party... supply-side economics... not merely a generalized preference for small government with low taxes...
Ed Kilgore: What the Christian Right Sowed, Trump Reaped: "Gerson is especially insightful [in saying]: Conservative Evangelicals didn’t back Trump despite his unsavory personality...
Dean Baker: Doesn't Anyone Care If the Trump Tax Cuts Are Working?: "Capital goods orders for January...
Dylan Matthews: Larry Summers on the Midwest and South: the case for a government bailout of the heartland: "In 2016, only 5 percent of men ages 25 to 54 in Alexandria, Virginia (a rich DC suburb), were not working...
Ernest Liu (2016): INDUSTRIAL POLICIES IN PRODUCTION NETWORKS: "Many developing countries adopt industrial policies that push resources towards selected economic sectors...
Dani Rodrik: Trump’s Trade Gimmickry: "The imbalances and inequities generated by the global economy cannot be tackled by protecting a few politically well-connected industries, using manifestly ridiculous national security considerations as an excuse...
Bill McBride: Larry Kudlow is usually wrong... "...and frequently absurd, as an example, in June 2005 Kudlow wrote...
Noah Smith: California Affordable Housing Is No Mystery: Just Build More: "Urban California should emulate Tokyo, which ensured the supply of dwellings stayed ahead of population growth. By Noah Smith...
Chris Ladd: The article removed from Forbes, “Why White Evangelicalism Is So Cruel”: "Modern, white evangelicalism emerged from the interplay between race and religion in the slave states...
Nick Bunker: Just how tight is the U.S. labor market?: "Spoiler: There’s room for the job market to improve...
Michael Kremer (1993): The O-Ring Theory of Economic Development: "This paper proposes a production function describing processes subject to mistakes in any of several tasks...
Drew Conway (2013): The Data Science Venn Diagram: "The primary colors of data: hacking skills, math and stats knowledge, and substantive expertise...
Paul Krugman: "This might be a good time to talk about the arithmetic of trade and manufacturing... why even a full-on trade war can't restore the manufacturing-centered economy Trump wants back...
Dahlia K. Remler et al.: Estimating The Effects Of Health Insurance And Other Social Programs On Poverty Under The Affordable Care Act: "The effects of health insurance on poverty have been difficult to ascertain...
Robert Shackleton: Estimating and Projecting Potential Output Using CBO’s Forecasting Growth Model: "CBO regularly produces estimates and projections of potential output...
Dan Davies: "As I always said, if you think it's annoying listening to me, try being me...
Will Wilkinson: The DACA and immigration debates are about whether Latinos are “real Americans”: "Challenging the idea that Latino Americans can be truly American undercuts the very idea of America...
Evan A. Feigenbaum: A Chinese Puzzle: Why Economic "Reform" in Xi's China Has More Meanings than Market Liberalization: "What is going on that produces such a gaping disconnect between Beijing’s story about reform and the views of so many in the markets?...
Willy Lam: China Paves Way For Xi Jinping To Extend Rule Beyond 2 Terms: "'Xi Jinping has finally achieved his ultimate goal when he first embarked on Chinese politics...
Anatole Kaletsky: The Market Dogs That Didn’t Bark: "The bond market’s complacency about US interest rates and inflation may be surprising... [may] turn out to be an expensive mistake... but it is a fact...
