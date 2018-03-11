For Your Procrastination: Haven't Gathered Up One of These in a While...

Should-Read:

Binyamin Appelbaum: Senate Confirms Jerome H. Powell as Fed Chairman: "Brown and other Democrats questioned the qualifications of Marvin Goodfriend... [who] repeatedly predicted after the 2008 financial crisis that the Fed’s actions were about to unleash higher inflation...

Ursula K. LeGuin (1973): the ones who walk away from omelas: "With a clamor of bells that set the swallows soaring, the Festival of Summer came to the city of Omelas, bright towered by the sea...

Michael Gerson: Trump and the Evangelical Temptation: "As the prominent evangelical pastor Tim Keller... wrote... '"Evangelical" used to denote people who claimed the high moral ground; now, in popular usage, the word is nearly synonymous with "hypocrite"...

Susan Pfeiffer et al.: Discernment of mortality risk associated with childbirth in archaeologically derived forager skeletons: "An obstetric dilemma may have been a persistent characteristic of human evolution...

Paul Krugman: Good enough for government work? Macroeconomics since the crisis: "hen the financial crisis came policy-makers relied on some version of the Hicksian sticky-price IS-LM as their default model; these models were ‘good enough for government work’...

Charlie Stross: Dude, you broke the future!: "If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck. And if it looks like a religion it's probably a religion...

Daniel Drezner: Saving Speaker Ryan?: "Now is normally the time when the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts would bolster a counterintuitive defense of Ryan’s speakership...

David E. Broockman et al.: The Political Behavior of Wealthy Americans: Evidence from Technology Entrepreneurs: "American politics overrepresents the wealthy. But what policies do the wealthy support?...

Thomas Piketty (2015): Putting Distribution Back at the Center of Economics: Reflections on Capital in the Twenty-First Century: "until 1914, the French elite often justified its strong opposition to the creation of a progressive income tax by referring to the principles of the French Revolution...

Cory Doctorow: Let’s Get Better at Demanding Better from Tech: "In 2018, companies from John Deere to GM to Johnson & Johnson use digital locks and abusive license agreements to force you to submit to surveillance and control how you use their products...

Elise Gould: Strong employment growth and promising participation, but wage growth continues to fall short: The economy added a strong 313,000 jobs in February...

Noah Smith: "Everyone in the econ world (or the politics world, really) should read this thread about Kevin Hassett: "@dynarski 'Is now a good time to talk about how Kevin Hassett stole the intellectual property of an untenured Harvard professor & her grad student?'...

Robert Waldmann: A Dynamic Macroeconomic Model with Downward Nominal Rigidity II: "This note explores the implications of downward nominal rigidity...

Teddy Roosevelt (1907): Address on the occasion of the laying of the corner stone of the Pilgrim memorial monument: "It may well be that the determination of the Government (in which, gentlemen, it will not waver), to punish certain malefactors of great wealth...

Vachel Lindsay: The Congo: A Study of the Negro Race "Listen to the yell of Leopold's ghost...

Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Gluts, booms, and crashes” edition: "Michael Gee looks at troubling data from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission...

Yascha Mounk: Why so many Westerners feel like democracy has failed them: "People no longer feel that the political system is actually delivering for them...

Ann Marie Marciarille: What older people should know about Medicare and Medicaid: "Not unlike both the 111th Congress that passed the Affordable Care Act and the 115th Congress that recently amended it with the new federal tax bill, we are often in the dark about our own health care and health insurance systems...

Cheri Jacobus: The Coming Monetization of Hope Hicks and Little White Lies: "Hope Hicks never really has been a communications director but rather... the 'comfort goat' placed in the stall of Secretariat to keep him calm...

Carmen M. Reinhart and M. Belen Sbrancia (2011): The Liquidation of Government Debt: "High public debt often produces the drama of default and restructuring...

Anupam B. Jena and Andrew R. Olenski: Reduction in Firearm Injuries during NRA Annual Conventions: "We identified emergency department visits and hospitalizations for firearm injuries during NRA convention dates...

Josh Marshall: A Note on TPM, Its Past and its Future: "This is a better model. It’s not just a necessity. It’s affirmatively better...

Mark Belko: As new apartments are built around Pittsburgh, older stock is feeling the pressure: "Pittsburgh is in the midst of a supply surge, with about 4,600 units being built within the last three years...

Ann Marie Marciarille: The Amazon Threat to Kill the Hungry Tapeworm: "Health industry stock analysts and observers have been wondering for some time about Amazon's potential to enter the marketplace for health care goods and services...

N. Gregory Mankiw, David Romer, and David Weil (1992): A CONTRIBUTION TO THE EMPIRICS OF ECONOMIC GROWTH: "This paper examines whether the Solow growth model is consistent with the international variation in the standard of living...

Greg Leiserson: U.S. Inequality and Recent Tax Changes: "Distribution tables provide a first-order approximation to the change in welfare...

Marshall Steinbaum: A tweetstorm on the recent intellectual history of monopsony: "Oh, one last thing: in... 2010... Syverson touched on the Chicago revolution in antitrust...

Gauti Eggertsson, Jacob A. Robbins, and Ella Getz Wold: Kaldor and Piketty’s Facts: The Rise of Monopoly Power in the United States: "The macroeconomic data of the last thirty years has overturned at least two of Kaldor’s famous stylized growth facts: constant interest rates, and a constant labor share...

Janelle Shane: Do neural nets dream of electric sheep?: "Neural network[s]... used for everything from language translation to finance modeling. One of their specialties is image recognition...

Jim Cramer (2000): The Winners of the New World: "You want winners? You want me to put my Cramer Berkowitz hedge fund hat on...

Jared Bernstein: Spending, work, and taxes: "Ed Lazear.... The part that didn’t make sense...

Kenneth Rogoff: Economists vs. Scientists on Long-Term Growth: "Most economic forecasters have largely shrugged off recent advances in artificial intelligence...

Tom Bartlett and Nell Gluckman: She Left Harvard. He Got to Stay: "[Jorge] Domínguez steadily climbed the ladder at Harvard. In 1995, he was selected as director of the Weatherhead Center...

Duncan Black: The Maggie Haberman Defense Squad: "Maggie took to Twitter last night...

Andrew Carnegie (1889): Wealth: "The problem of our age is the proper administration of wealth...

Tim Duy: Fed Changing Its Tun: "Julia Coronado of Macropolicy Perspectives catches the topic of Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard’s speech next week...

Martin Wolf: Xi’s power grab means China is vulnerable to the whims of one man: "It had long been evident that... Xi Jinping... could not step down... too many enemies, particularly through his anti-corruption campaign...

Simon Wren-Lewis: Labour's embrace of a customs union could end the Brexit fantasy: "The UK was always going to stay in a customs union with the EU the moment that the EU put the Irish border as one of the three items to be settled at the first stage..

Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “diminishing demand” edition: "The Family and Medical Leave Act... notes former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert E. Rubin...

Katharine G. Abraham and Melissa S. Kearney: Explaining the Decline in the U.S. Employment-to-Population Ratio: A Review of the Evidence: "Within-age-group declines in employment among young and prime age adults have been at least as important...

Jonah Golberg: American Nationalists & Russia: Where Is Their Outrage?: "For others, nationalism is basically code for white-identity politics...

Ramesh Ponnuru and David Beckworth: Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy & Economic Reaction: "In practice, the Fed’s current inflation target is asymmetric: The Fed is less concerned about undershooting it than overshooting it...

Zachary Torrey: TPP 2.0: The Deal Without the US: "What’s new about the CPTPP and what do the changes mean?...

Willy Lam: China Paves Way For Xi Jinping To Extend Rule Beyond 2 Terms: "'Xi Jinping has finally achieved his ultimate goal when he first embarked on Chinese politics...

Steven K. Vogel: Marketcraft: How Governments Make Markets Work (019069985X): "Modern-day markets do not arise spontaneously or evolve naturally..

David Vines and Samuel Wills: rebuilding macroeconomic theory project: an analytical assessment: "We asked a number of leading macroeconomists to describe how the benchmark New Keynesian model might be rebuilt...

Tim Taylor: Some Thoughts About Economic Exposition in Math and Words: "[Paul Romer's] notion that math is 'both more precise and more opaque' than words is an insight worth keeping...

Henrik Kleven, Camille Landais, and Jakob Egholt Søgaard: CHILDREN AND GENDER INEQUALITY: EVIDENCE FROM DENMARK: "Despite considerable gender convergence over time, substantial gender inequality persists in all countries...

BBC: Amazon buys rights to Iain Banks' Consider Phlebas: "With the help of Brad Pitt's Plan B production company... the first of Banks' novels to feature the Culture, an interstellar utopian society...

Adrien Auclert and Matthew Rognlie: Inequality and aggregate demand: "We explore the transmission mechanism of income inequality to output...

Bishnupriya Gupta: Falling Behind and Catching up: India’s Transition from a Colonial Economy: "India fell behind during colonial rule...

Johannes A. Schwarzer: Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Milton Friedman and the "Cruel Dilemma": "In the 1950s and 1960s... many economists... emphasized the issue of a seemingly unavoidable inflationary pressure at or even below full employment...

Joseph P. Newhouse, Mary Beth Landrum, Mary Price, J. Michael McWilliams, John Hsu, and Thomas McGuire: The Comparative Advantage of Medicare Advantage: "We find differences in the distribution of beneficiaries across H[ierarchal ]C[ondition ]C[ategories]’s between TM and MA, principally in the smaller share of MA enrollees with no coded HCC, consistent with greater coding intensity in MA...

John Lukacs: The Duel: The Eighty Day Struggle Between Churchill and Hitler: "The principal force of the twentieth century is nationalism...

Susan Pedersen: Reviews ‘Bread for All’: "The welfare state emerges in this account as the culmination of a series of individual, sometimes problematic and sometimes heroic, engagements and commitments...

Kieran Healy: On Twitter: "This seems like a plausible two-dimensional space.… ": "This seems like a plausible two-dimensional space...

Claudia Goldin: Harvard economist Claudia Goldin studies why women earn less than men: "If there’s one thing men can do to improve women’s life at work, it would be…

Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “A jolt in the markets” edition: "This week marks the 25th anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s signing the Family and Medical Leave Act into law...

Helge Berger, Giovanni Dell’Ariccia, and Maurice Obstfeld: The Euro Area Needs a Fiscal Union: "Without more tangible elements of a fiscal union, the euro area will remain fundamentally vulnerable to shocks...

Center for American Progress: Medicare Extra for All: "'Medicare Extra for All'...

Michael Kades: Credit card competition case before U.S. Supreme Court leaves consumers and competition in the balance: "The Supreme Court next week will hear oral arguments in an antitrust case about competition and credit card merchants’ fees...

Will Wilkinson: Anti-Democratic Populism Caused the Dreamer Impasse: "The liberal position is simply the mundane small “d” democratic position...

Anna Stansbury and Lawrence Summers: On the link between US pay and productivity: "More rapid technological progress should cause faster productivity growth...

ProGrowth Liberal: Fiscal Stability or Dire Straits: John Cochrane’s Latest Rant: "John Cochrane babbles on incoherently on what should be a straightforward issue...

Bridget Ansel: The gender gap in economics has ramifications far beyond the ivory tower: "Given the extent to which every individual’s life is intertwined with the economy...

Henry Farrell: The father of consumer sovereignty: "[Even] the mainstream of Mont Pelerin was... problematic on apartheid...

Paul Krugman: Budgets, Bad Faith and ‘Balance’: "my anger is... directed at... enablers, the professional centrists, both-sides pundits, and news organizations that spent years refusing to acknowledge that the modern G.O.P. is what it so clearly is...

Daniel Thomas: London life proves hard to give up for Brexit relocations: "Brexit.... Some of the most important conversations were... but in the kitchens and living rooms of those learning their fates in the first wave of company relocations...

Doug Campbell: Relative Prices, Hysteresis, and the Decline of American Manufacturing: "This study uses new measures of real exchange rates to study the collapse of US manufacturing employment in the early 2000s in historical and international perspective...

Martin Wolf: Brexit has replaced the UK’s stiff upper lip with quivering rage: "In part, the UK is victim of its past successes...

Facundo Alvaredo, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman: Inequality is not inevitable–but the US 'experiment' is a recipe for divergence

Ian Morris (2013): The Measure of Civilization: How Social Development Decides the Fate of Nations (0691155682): "In the last thirty years, there have been fierce debates over how civilizations develop and why the West became so powerful...

Marta Lachowska, Alexandre Mas, Stephen Woodbury: Sources of displaced workers’ long-term earnings losses

Max Roser: Economist

Oleg Itskhoki and Dmitry Mukhin: Exchange Rate Disconnect in General Eqilibrium

Xiaosheng Mu, Annie Liang, and Vasilis Syrgkanis: Dynamic Information Acquisition from Multiple Sources

Jacob Levy: The Weight of the Words

Paul Krugman: Notes on European Recovery

Dan Davies, Simon Wren-Lewis, and Policy Sketchbook: "Saying nothing about the importance of financial linkages and imbalances because they didn't know they were there does not exactly get the profession off the hook!!!"

John Cochrane: The Grumpy Economist: Bitcoin and Bubbles : "So, what's up with Bitcoin? Is it a 'bubble?' A mania of irrational crowds?...

Think Tank Watch: Sex Scandal Rocks Cato Institute

Hans and Ola Rosling: Ignorance

Simon Wren-Lewis: Academic knowledge about economic policy is not just another opinion

Dylan Matthews: In defense of Social Security Disability Insurance

Jared Bernstein: The new asymmetric risk

Jonathan Chait: Conservatives and the Cult of Trump

T.S. Eliot (1944): Rejection of Animal Farm

Kenneth Rogoff: When Will Tech Disrupt Higher Education?

Stan Collender: This Is The Real Reason The GOP Doesn't Want To Do A Budget This Year

Paul Krugman: "I am surely not the only person experiencing a fair bit of cryptofreude

John Stuart Mill (1848, 1871): Principles of Political Economy

Susan Houseman: Understanding the [Post-2000] Decline in Manufacturing Employment

John Austin: A tale of two Rust Belts: Diverging economic paths shaping community politics

Chris Dillow: Economists in public

Olivier Coibion, Yuriy Gorodnichenko, and Mauricio Ulate: Real-Time Estimates of Potential GDP: Should the Fed Really Be Hitting the Brakes?

Janelle Jones and Ben Zipperer: Unfulfilled promises: Amazon fulfillment centers do not generate broad-based employment growth

Mike Males: The Truth About Teen Suicide

David Glasner: Noah Smith on Bitcoins: A Failure with a Golden Future

Andrew Wachtel: Universities in the Age of AI

Dan Davies and Others: Chris Hanretty: LRT: study in most recent APSR

Simon Wren-Lewis, Tony Yates, and Dan Davies: "Journalists need a place they can go

Graydon Saunders: Dubious Prospects

Adam Tooze: War in Germany 1618-2018

Martin Feldstein: The Heightened Risks of a US Downturn

Morgan Kelly and Cormac Ó Gráda: Speed under sail during the early Industrial Revolution

Hendrik Bessembinder: Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?

Paul Krugman: The Durability of Inflation Derp

Matthew Yglesias: Trump’s CNBC interview from the Davos World Economic Forum

Ryan A. Decker, John C. Haltiwanger, Ron S. Jarmin, and Javier Miranda: Changing Business Dynamism and Productivity: Shocks vs. Responsiveness

Josh Marshall: Trump, Wolff and The Secret of the Russia Story

Dan Drezner: @dandrezner on Twitter

Ann Marie Marciarille: Say It Isn't So, Tim

Jeffrey Frankel: Does Trade Fuel Inequality?

Ronald Reagan: Remarks to Members of the National Association of Minority Contractors : "We're trying to provide the broadest possible range of opportunities to all Americans without regard to race, creed, color, or sex. And sometimes it makes your day when you hear from people that understand this and agree..."

Dan Drezner: @dandrezner on Twitter

Robert Skidelsky: How Economics Survived the Economic Crisis

Robynn Cox, Seva Rodnyansky, Benjamin Henwood, and Suzanne Wenzel: Measuring population estimates of housing insecurity in the United States: A comprehensive approach

Elizabeth U. Cascio: Does Universal Preschool Hit the Target?: Program Access and Preschool Impacts

Ruth Simon: The Tax Break That Doctors and Plumbers Both Will Miss

Anders Sandberg, Eric Drexler and Toby Ord: Dissolving the Fermi Paradox