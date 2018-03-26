Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: David Corn: Top Republican Lawyer: No One’s Asking to Be on Trump’s Legal Team: "Ted Olson turned down a chance to represent the president. He says none of his colleagues have asked for a referral...
...I asked Olson about being recruited for Trump’s squad. He rolled his eyes, suggesting that this was never going to happen and that it was not just a matter of conflicts.... So this didn’t get too far? I queried. Olson shrugged in an I’m-not-getting-into-details way. “Who knows how these trial balloons happen?” he said, in a manner that definitely suggested he knows how they happen. He then joked, “Joe [diGenova] lasted longer. At least two days.”
So is Trump going to have trouble finding attorneys? Olson shrugged again. “Let me ask this a different way,” I said. “In the last few days has any lawyer come up to you and said, ‘I’m willing to work for Trump?'”
Without hesitation, Olson said, “No.” Not at all? “Not at all.” Washington, I noted, is full of Republican lawyers who generally do not mind being in the middle of headline-generating scandals and earning a bit of notice. Olson laughed: “That’s right.” And not one of them had contacted him to say he or she was willing to sign up? “No,” he repeated. Trump seems to believe he’s a hot ticket for DC’s top legal talent. The word on the street is different. ..