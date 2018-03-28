Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was well past his sell-by date and rotten to the core the day he started: Scott Lemieux: It's Just A Question Of What Your Red Lines Are: "Elite opinion editors talk a good game about 'diversity'...
...but in fact their opinion pages are generally not very diverse.... As Yglesias says, “the opinion elite ideal is to have an ideologically diverse group of people all of whom voted for either Clinton or Rubio in the primaries then Clinton in the general, but regard her as a profoundly flawed politician and one of the worst nominees of all time.” I would add that the ideal hire should also be convinced that since she would have no problem being paid six figures to write 1,600 words a week until she’s 70, people who tar roofs in Phoenix for a living also shouldn’t get Social Security until they’re 70.
There are clearly red lines; it’s a question of what they are. Goldberg thinks that supporting Trump is essentially disqualifying, but not advocating that a quarter of the women in America be executed, or flagrant racism. OK. (Do I think that Goldberg would hire someone who was as much an anti-Israel extremist as Williamson is an anti-abortion extremist? I do not)...