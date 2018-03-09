Should-Read: Ah. I remember the days when the extremely sharp and mostly honorable Dan Drezner would write things like: "Kevin Drum has posted a must-read interview with Paul Krugman on his blog. As someone who's tangled with Krugman in the past, I was entranced by the interview's mix of defensible economic critiques and wild-eyed political paranoia..." Yet today Dan stands alongside the Black Pharaoh Nyar-Lat-Hotep in the most elite ranks of the Order of the Shrill Daniel Drezner: Saving Speaker Ryan?: "Now is normally the time when the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts would bolster a counterintuitive defense of Ryan’s speakership...
...His margin is narrow and leadership requires followership and yada yada yada, Ryan is a wonk’s wonk and a decent human being. I can’t do it. Sometimes there are battles worth fighting and losing, because otherwise you lose yourself. Sure, Ryan finally got a budget-busting tax cut that he’s been dreaming about for years.
Honestly, however, there are too many instances during the Trump presidency in which Ryan has done nothing.... The degree to which Ryan has prostrated himself to the cause of… what, exactly? A unified GOP caucus? A president who articulates positions on immigration, trade, foreign policy, that are at variance with Ryan? A president whose rhetoric debased the national discourse on a daily basis? Why, exactly, is Paul D. Ryan being so quiet? What does he hope to accomplish at this point? I don’t know. I would love to hear from someone who does.
At this point, I do not blame Donald Trump for thinking that he can bully all of Washington. Paul Ryan is every bully’s dream. Some might call it pragmatic politics. I call it cowardice...