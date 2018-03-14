Should-Read: Bill McBride: Larry Kudlow is usually wrong... "...and frequently absurd, as an example, in June 2005 Kudlow wrote...
..."The Housing Bears are Wrong Again" (link has been replaced) and called me (or people like me) "bubbleheads":
Homebuilders led the stock parade this week with a fantastic 11 percent gain. This is a group that hedge funds and bubbleheads love to hate. All the bond bears have been dead wrong in predicting sky-high mortgage rates. So have all the bubbleheads who expect housing-price crashes in Las Vegas or Naples, Florida, to bring down the consumer, the rest of the economy, and the entire stock market.
I guess I was one of those "bubbleheads"! In December 2007, he wrote: Bush Boom Continues:
There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told....
In 2014, Kudlow claimed: "I've always believed the 1990s were Ronald Reagan's third term." In that piece, Kudlow was rewriting his own history. Near the beginning of Clinton's first term, Kudlow was arguing Clinton's policies would take the economy into a deep recession or even depression. Kudlow was wrong then (I remember because I was on the other side of that debate), so he can't claim he "always believed" now. Nonsense...