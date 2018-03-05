...The analogy seems... apt. Her youth, messy and irresponsible romantic entanglements, and model good-looks have given her potential criminality, or blind support thereof, an aura of glamour, prompting a spate of gossipy reports and speculation that Hope Hicks is ripe for a $10 million book deal, a movie, and any and all of the accoutrements awarded celebrities, regardless of how that celebrity status was achieved.... Hope Hicks is on track to monetize shame, stupidity, possible obstruction of justice and even potentially conspiracy with Russia to undermine U.S. elections. Her almost comical, chronic, repeated instances of exercising extremely poor judgement on so very many levels is about to become her lottery ticket....

Robert Mueller’s December grilling of her seemed not to faze her. After all, Trump could protect her from him, right? Mueller was just on a politically-driven witch hunt, right? Trump was untouchable, and so were those who remained loyal to him—right? RIGHT??? But then came Congress.... Groomed and coiffed to the hilt for her own “Fawn Hall” moment, Trump’s millennial chief pants steamer apparently admitted to Congress to telling a number of Little White Lies on behalf of Trump, mostly to the press.... While Hicks... believed [Trump] would protect her... Trump’s reliance on her and confiding in her on matters relating to Mueller’s Russia investigation instead has placed her in possible severe legal jeopardy.... Trump reportedly berated her for telling even a few truths to Congress, asking how she “could be that stupid” despite the fact that lying to Congress is a crime....

Hicks has been present, involved in and privy to a number of matters that have become legal landmines and perhaps even crimes. From fielding press calls for Paul Manafort, helping craft statements that could be obstruction of justice regarding the Russians meeting with Trump staff and son in Trump Tower, to being with the President the day before he fired FBI Director James Comey, she’s up to her neck in this thing. (Corallo quit the Trump team as a result of that legally perilous call.) For some, this might translate into a prison sentence, or at least political and professional banishment. But Hope Hicks is being transformed into a Kardashian.