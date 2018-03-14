Should-Read: Ed Kilgore: What the Christian Right Sowed, Trump Reaped: "Gerson is especially insightful [in saying]: Conservative Evangelicals didn’t back Trump despite his unsavory personality...
...but in some respects because of it:
Trump consistently depicts evangelicals as they depict themselves: a mistreated minority, in need of a defender who plays by worldly rules. Christianity is “under siege,” Trump told a Liberty University audience. “Relish the opportunity to be an outsider,” he added at a later date: “Embrace the label.” Protecting Christianity, Trump essentially argues, is a job for a bully.
That is an intuitively more convincing explanation of the affection that the Christian right has for Trump than the idea that he’s a god-chosen infidel like Cyrus the Great, or a sort of Evangelical-by-osmosis.... But like Russell Moore’s accusation that the conservative Evangelical “marriage” to the GOP and the Christian nationalism that is the marriage’s fruit are inherently wicked, Gerson is asking Christian-right leaders and followers to retrace too many steps for comfort. Besides, he’s tainted by his association with the onetime Evangelical darling George W. Bush and his globalist outlook...