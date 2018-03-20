« | Main | »

Should-Read: Gillian Tett(January 2017): Donald Trump’s campaign shifted odds by making big data personal: "CA has built a franchise by promoting a proprietary technique known as “psychographs”...

...which tries to influence consumers, and voters, with micro-targeted messages designed around market data and psychological profiling... persuading an astonishingly large number of people to complete surveys on platforms such as Facebook. CA compares this with information it harvests about aspects of those consumers’ lives to ascertain psychological patterns. The idea is that if someone knows how you shop, live, communicate, travel and so on, you can extrapolate backwards to create messages that resonate in a psychological sense. “We have a massive database of 4-5,000 data points on every adult in America,” Alexander Nix, CA’s chief executive, cheerily told me. This sounds weird, if not creepy. Indeed, when I first encountered CA a year ago, I initially wondered if they were cranks. But CA has built a business serving commercial and political clients....

Nix says CA... used its data to identify which voters could be “flipped” to support Mr Trump, and which Clinton supporters could be persuaded to stay at home with personally targeted messages... claims that his new technique gave the Trump campaign team a much better “read” of voters, particularly in the crucial swing states just before the vote. It is impossible to prove or disprove these claims, since “psychographs” is a black box.... But if Mr Nix is even partly correct, this... shows how data science is changing digital privacy and democracy in ways most people do not understand.... As company executives watch Mr Trump to see what he might do next, they should ponder what he (or, more accurately, Mr Kushner) has already done. It is unsettling—for incumbents of all stripes...

March 20, 2018

