...Douglas’ definition is pretty simple, and wide: Writing for which one is not paid.... My definition, probably because I am a professional writer, is rather more narrow and is focused on intent. My definition of “writing for free” is “writing work that is aimed at the stream of commerce but for which one is not compensated for its production.”... Work where someone is trying to make money off it, but none of that money gets to me.... No personal blog post, tweet, Facebook posting, email, etc constitutes “free” writing, since none of it was ever intended in itself to make money....

Things I write... in the stream of commerce... someone is getting paid because of it, or at least trying to. And that’s where Yog’s Law applies: Money flows toward the writer. If my work is being used to extract monetary value from someone, somewhere, then I need to be paid.... Social media’s financial model is not contingent on my content, but rather on my use. Eyeballs, not words. That’s a different thing, believe it or not....

Douglas’ definition of “free” is more expansive than mine, and for people who are not primarily or professionally writers (or who want to be) it’s probably fine. For people who do want to be professionally or primarily writers, it... can be used... to smudge lines which should not be smudged.... Should you write on a blog or on social media for your own personal interest and benefit? Sure! It’s fun, it passes the time, and occasionally you might able to leverage that writing into economic benefit.... Should you write for others without being paid? Oh, I don’t think so. I don’t care how tiny or noble the site/magazine/whatever is, if they want to use what you write to help them make money, then go ahead and make it your policy to get paid.... Let’s also recognize a third category here, which is writing you do for yourself, that you intend to exploit financially by yourself.... Patreon, Kickstarter, self-publishing, placing advertising on their own blogs and so on....

When he suggests that you write for others for “free,” I think he’s incorrect there as well. If your work has value to anyone, then it should have value for you, and you should be at the front of the line to receive that value, because you’re doing the work. That’s how you become a professional writer: By expecting to be treated as a professional.