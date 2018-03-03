Should-Read: Josh Marshall continues to believe that focusing on informing his audience—rather than specializing in clickbait or in pleasing one's sources—will acquire an audience willing to pay for good work: Josh Marshall: A Note on TPM, Its Past and its Future: "This is a better model. It’s not just a necessity. It’s affirmatively better...
...We planned ahead. We’re doing fine. And we’re better for it. Publishing history has various examples of advertising-only business models. But they are very much the exception. They mainly exist when there are near monopoly barriers to entry into the market which allow publishers to command and defend robust ad rates. Broadcast television is the best example of this. That was possible in part because of the massive capital required to enter the market but just as much by spectrum scarcity. There are other examples. But they’re definitely the exception. If you’re a member, know that your membership is essential to our vitality and growth. We intend to keep working hard to make it worth your purchase...