Should-Read: Lane Kenworthy: Soci 109: Analysis of Sociological Data (2015): "This course introduces you to techniques and software for analyzing quantitative social science data...
I’ll emphasize the following: Ask a good research question. Measure. Describe. Graph. Compare. Control. Pay attention to the magnitude, not just the existence, of effects. Where possible, use multiple types of data. Don’t infer causation from correlation alone. Be thorough. Be skeptical. Admit your uncertainty. Write clearly and simply. The course readings, videos, and data sets are available via the links below at no cost. You’ll need to purchase access to Stata, a statistical software program. For this course you only need a six-month license for “Small Stata,” which is $35. (Small Stata allows 1,200 cases and 99 variables. If you’d like to be able to analyze larger data sets, you can get Stata IC.) Grading: eight short assignments 65%, research report 35%. Details are below. I’ll post grades on Ted. Everything else you need for the course — instructions, links, assignments—is in this online syllabus...