« | Main | »

Should-Read: The Washington Post these days is a really bad neighborhood. Bad actors. Bad actions: David Brady: We... would be delighted by... lift[ing] all single mothers out of poverty.... Making a substantial fraction of people not poor would reduce poverty. Duh: "In @washingtonpost, Robert Samuelson has written a 'critique' of our NY Times piece...

...It isn’t clear he understands our arguments or whether his arguments actually contradict our arguments. His main grievance seems to be vaguely about what he says “the impression that the Times leaves its readers.” His biggest error is attributing to us: “eliminating poverty among single mothers wouldn’t have much effect on overall poverty.” Actually, we say eliminating single MOTHERHOOD–not single mother POVERTY–wouldn’t really reduce poverty.... Samuelson calculates what would happen if all single parent (not single mother) families were not (officially) poor. We simulate what would happen to overall poverty if all single mothers were not single mothers.

From a public policy perspective, we actually would be delighted by his suggestion to simply lift all single mothers out of poverty. We agree that making a substantial fraction of people not poor would reduce poverty. Duh. This is true for ANY random group of poor people.

He chastises us for not explain our poverty measure, which we explain in AJS but not the NYT piece. Okay. But, then, he uses the terrible official U.S. measure. I also don’t understand why he includes single fathers in his calculations. Samuelson alludes to “several acrimonious exchanges” with me, but we talked only once on the phone. It was a very strange conversation. I’ll admit I didn’t like when he condescendingly told me that social science wasn’t real science. Samuelson first asked me to send all published critiques of our piece and how we responded to them. It wasn’t clear to me why I should do his job for him. He said he was too old to read twitter himself. After Samuelson read text to me, he didn’t like it when I read him part of our piece that unambiguously contradicted his claims. Then, he said elsewhere in the piece gave reasonable readers a different impression (funny that part didn’t make it into his piece).

Then, Samuelson wanted me to compose a reply to what he had read to me over the phone. I said I needed to be quoted verbatim (as I didn’t trust his paraphrasing). He said “No. We simply cannot cede editorial responsibility to outsiders.”

I don't have much experience with columnists like Samuelson, and it isn’t clear to me if this is how columnists normally operate. In the end, I'd be happy if his piece directs even more readers to our work. I'm happy to let readers decide for themselves.

March 20, 2018 at 06:00 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

About Brad DeLong

Brad DeLong's short biography

The Most-Recent Thirty

Archives

More...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |