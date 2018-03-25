Should-Read: Surreptitiously gathering data that users have not authorized you to gather in order to sell it to people who want to manipulate you is not a sustainable business model, Facebook: Sean Gallagher: Facebook scraped call, text message data for years from Android phones: "A New Zealand man was looking through the data Facebook had collected from him in an archive he had pulled down from the social networking site...
...Scanning the information Facebook had stored about his contacts, Dylan McKay discovered... Facebook also had about two years' worth of phone call metadata from his Android phone... names, phone numbers, and the length of each call made or received.... This experience has been shared by a number of other Facebook users who spoke with Ars, as well... by us—my own Facebook data archive, I found, contained... two years of call data, from the period I used my Blackphone as my primary phone.... In response to an email inquiry by Ars about this data gathering, a Facebook spokesperson replied, "The most important part of apps and services that help you make connections is to make it easy to find the people you want to connect with. So, the first time you sign in on your phone to a messaging or social app, it's a widely used practice to begin by uploading your phone contacts."...
If you granted permission to read contacts during Facebook's installation on Android... before Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)—that permission also granted Facebook access to call and message logs by default...
I do wonder why Google has not responded...