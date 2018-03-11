The Time Series Figures for the Most Basic of Business Cycle Macro Analyses: What Is to Be Explained and Accounted For

National Income and Components
Real GDP:
Real GDP per Worker:
National Income Components as Shares of Potential GDP
Investment as a Share of Potential GDP:
Consumption as a Share of Potential GDP:
Gross Exports as a Share of Potential GDP:
Imports as a Share of Potential GDP:
Net Exports as a Share of Potential GDP:
Monetary
Price Level:
Inflation Rate:
Interest and Exchange Rates
Nominal Short-Term Safe Rate:
Long-Term Real Safe Rate:
**Long-Term Real Risky Rate:
Real Exchange Rate (Value of Foreign Goods/Currency):
Notes on Figures
Real GDP
- Real GDP: labor productivity times employment
- The principal aspect of this graph is long-run growth: the American economy today is eight times the size of the economy of 1950
- 2.5 times as many workers
- 3.1 times output per worker
- The secondary aspect is the business cycle
- The tertiary aspect is speedup and slowdown in the growth trend
Real GDP per Worker
- Real GDP per worker (in 2009 dollars) was $45,000 per year in 1950 and is $115,000 today
- Note the productivity growth speedup of the mid-1990s
- And note the productivity growth collapse since 2000
Investment Spending as a Share of Potential GDP
- The major driver of the business cycle is fluctuating investment spending
- This is investment spending as a share of potential GDP
- In our simple macro model, I/Y☆
- These waves are the business cycles
- Note the anemic investment recovery of 2009-present
Personal Consumption Expenditures as a Share of Potential GDP
- In the language of our simple macro model, this is C/Y☆
- When Y is low relative to Y☆, C/☆ is low as well
- C/Y☆ was low in the business cycle troughs of 2009, 1992, 1982, 1975, 1970, 1960, etc.
- The medium-term rise in C/Y☆ as the U.S. becomes a save-and-invest-less country
Gross Exports
- Demand for U.S. exports has risen massively since 1950: from 5% to 13% of national income and product
- When the value of foreign currency/bonds is high, exports boom
- When the value of foreign currency/goods is low, exports are depressed
Gross Imports
- Imports have risen from 4% to 16% of national income and product since 1950
- “Globalization” and “hyperglobalization”
- The coming of the container ship
- The tripling of world oil prices in the 1970s a big moment
- As is the great expansion of world trade with the coming of the internet
- Value chains
- The China shock
The Trade Balance
- Net exports are a balancing item: you have to add them to C+I+G to get total spending on domestically-produced goods
- The high interest rates of the 1980s that drove the value of foreign currency up led to a large negative swing in net exports
- So did the optimism about America of the dot-com boom, and the so-called “strong dollar policy”
- Most of all, however, the medium-term shift in the trade balance is due to the savings shortfall
- Largely induced by large government deficits
Short-Term Safe Nominal Interest Rate: Treasury Bills
- The interest rate the Federal Reserve can nail: the short-term safe nominal interest rate
- Note the regular cycles as the Federal Reserve tries to “lean against the wind”
- Note the impact of the inflationary wave of the 1970s on the Treasury bill rate the Fed thought was appropriate
- Note the extended time at the zero lower bound in the 2010s
Long-Term Safe Real Interest Rate
- Subtract the current inflation rate and add on the term premium—the difference between the 3-mo. T-bill and the 10-yr. T-bond rate—and get what current and expected future Federal Reserve policy have on incentives for investment
- Note the:
- Substantial tightening of the early 1970s
- Loosening of the mid 1960s
- Volcker disinflation of the early 1980s
- The Greenspan preemption of the mid 1990s
- The great easing of policy at the end of the 2000s
Long-Term Risky Real Interest Rate
- But the interest rate that actually matters for the determination of investment is the long-term real risky interest rate
- The safe rate plus the risk premium assigned by financial markets
- See the sharp tightenings coming from Federal Reserve policy and the financial system in:
- the late 2000s,
- the early 1980s, and
- the early 1970s
Real Exchange Rate
- Dollar pegged to other currencies under the Bretton Woods system until the early 1970s
- Since then, three major dollar cycles
- Exports drop (and manufacturing hammered) when the value of foreign currency/goods falls
- Reagan deficits
- Internet/China
- “Taper tantrum”
- Trumpenomics
Price Level
- Headline and core
- Cumulative and compounded 7.5-fold inflation since 1950
- Consumer prices today 2.5 times what they were in 1984
- Consumer prices in 1950 1/3 what they were in 1984
- 2.5% per year
Inflation Rate
- Consumer Price Index
- Not PCE…
- “Headline” and “core”
- Current core a better forecast of future headline than current headline is
- Korean War
- Mid-50s to late 60s
- The 70s inflation
- “Opportunistic” disinflation
- The era of the zero lower bound