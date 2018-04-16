American Economic History Concepts DRAFT
Fair Game for IDs/Short Answers/Multiple Choice/Short Essays
2018-04-16 Version
"Fordism"
"The Pill"
3/5 clause
Abigail Adams
Abraham Lincoln
Adolf Hitler
Affirmative Action
Affordable Care Act
Aid to Families with Dependent Children
Alan Greenspan
Alan Turing
Alexander Hamilton
American Federation of Labor
American Telephone and Telegraph
Appalachian mountains
Appalachian Piedmont
Apple Computer
Bill Clinton
Brown vs. Board of Eduction of Topeka, KS
Bubonic Plague
Caravel
Central Pacific Railroad
Chicago River
Chicago, IL
Christopher Columbus
Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts
Civil War
Cold War
Congress of Industrial Organizations
Cuzco
DARPA
Detroit, MI
Donald Trump
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Emancipation Proclamation
End of laissez faire (Keynes)
Erie Canal
Federal Reserve
Ferdinand Magellan
First Gilded Age
Ford Motor Company
Franklin Delano Roosevelt
Free Silver
Fugitive Slave Act
General Motors
George W. Bush
George Washington
Gilded Age (First and Second)
Google
Great Plains
Great Society
Haiti
Harry S Truman
Henry Ford…
Henry Kaiser
Herbert Hoover
Houston, TX
IMF
Interchangeable Parts…
International Business Machines, Inc.
Interstate Commerce Commission
Interstate Highway System
Jim Crow
John C. Calhoun
John F. Kennedy
John Maynard Keynes
John von Neumann
Josef Stalin
Karl Polanyi
Korean War
Leon Trotsky
Lima, Peru
Los Angeles, CA
Louisiana Purchase
Lowell, MA
Lyndon Johnson
Martin Luther King, Jr.
Mass Production
Mass Production…
Massachusetts Bay
Medicare and Medicaid
Mexican Cession
Microprocessor
Microsoft
Mississippi-Ohio-Missouri river system
Missouri Compromise
Model T
Montreal
NAFTA
NASA
National Income and Product
National Industrial Recovery Act
National Labor Relations Board
New Deal
New Orleans, LA
New York Central Railroad
"New York City, NY"
Northwest Territories
Paul Volcker
Pennsylvania Railroad
Plymouth and Boston, MA
Polanyian Perplex
Populism
Potosi
Progressivism
Richard M. Nixon
Ronald W. Reagan
SAGE
Sam Rayburn
Second Gilded Age
Sherman Act
Silicon Valley
Smallpox
Social Democracy
Social Insurance
Social Security
"St. Louis, MO"
Sugar islands of the Caribbean
Tenochtitlan
The American System”
"The Big 4" of the Central Pacific: Crocker, Hopkins, Huntington, and Stanford
The cotton gin (and also short-staple vs. sea-island cotton)
Theodore N. Vail
Theodore Roosevelt
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Piketty
Transistor
Triangle trade
Union Pacific Railroad
Vera Cruz
Viceroyalty of New Spain
Viceroyalty of Peru
Welfare Capitalism
Welfare State
William Jennings Bryan
Woodrow Wilson
World Bank
World War II
e: http://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f08003883401bb0a045103970d/edit