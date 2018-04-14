Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Weekend reading: “Equal Pay Day” edition: "A new report, “Gender wage inequality: What we know and how we can fix it,” by Sarah Jane Glynn...
...The report details the multiple drivers of pay inequality, and what steps need to be taken at the state and local level to address it. Sarah Jane Glynn also authored an op-ed published in the Lansing State Journal with Heather Boushey. The authors discuss why pay inequality is not just a “women’s issue,” but rather one that affects entire families and the economy as a whole.
Kate Bahn unpacks the arguments used to support legislation that would impose work requirements on government programs that support low-income workers and their families... details the research showing that work requirements are counterproductive and harmful.... Texas charter schools from 2001-2011. The authors find that while charter schools were on average of lower quality than public schools at the beginning of the time period, charters eventually surpassed public schools in effectiveness by the latter half of the decade.... More job vacancies in the United States are still producing fewer hires even after accounting for the strength of the U.S. labor market. In a new issue brief, Nick Bunker explains why “employer complaints about being unable to find workers to fill jobs should be taken with a grain of salt” because employers themselves may be the problem...