Should-Read: Facebook needs to convince people that it—all of it—even the advertising parts—are there to connect you in ways you want to be connected, rather than to hack your brain in ways you would rather not have your brain be hacked. This is a difficult task to accomplish. And I do not think Facebook has spent enough time thinking about how to do it: Josh Marshall: Is Facebook In More Trouble Than People Think?: "People aren’t fully internalizing that the current crisis poses a potentially dire threat to Facebook’s... core advertising business...

...Almost all of the company’s revenue comes from advertising that it targets with unparalleled efficiency to its billions of users.... The key driver is efficiency. If old-fashioned advertising shows my advertisement to 100 people for every actual buyer and other digital platforms show it to 30 people and Facebook shows it to 5 people, Facebook’s ads are just worth a lot more.... As one digital ad agency executive recently told me, even if Facebook jacked up the prices a lot more, his firm would likely keep using them just as much because on this cost to efficiency basis it’s still cheap. This is the basis of Facebook’s astronomical market capitalization which today rates at over $450 billion.... The advertising comes from the data and the artificial intelligence that crunches it and models it into predictive efficiency. But what if there’s a breakdown in the data?

Starting in a early March, a number of marketers running substantial sums on the Facebook ad engine, who’ve spoken to TPM, started noticing a new level of platform instability... price oscillations, reduced targeting efficiency and even glitches.... We’ve seen the most of this... with so-called DTC (direct to consumer) marketers.... In response to the rolling public relations debacle Facebook has already dramatically reduced or has announced that it will reduce advertisers’ ability to use third party ad data on the Facebook platform....

We already know that Facebook is making a lot of changes to how it uses data, especially third party data and how it allows advertisers to use data. Some of this is already public. Indeed, it’s getting discussed a lot in the trade press.... I suspect that Facebook is trying to rejigger its algorithm on the fly... to see if they can get it to work as effectively... without... data sources... they’ll lose access to in coming regulation. That is the most logical explanation of the instability....

Facebook's... market valuation rests on the assumption that it will keep... increasing the amount of money it makes hand over fist.... Keep in mind that Facebook isn’t just dealing with a reputational crisis. It’s having to clean up the reputational mess by rejiggering parts of its core revenue stream it’s not clear it really knows how to do. That creates a lot of unpredictability. More than most people seem to realize.

April 06, 2018

