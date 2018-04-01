Macroeconomics: How Large Is the Shadow Cast by Recessions?
https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0-rKMXUoFYubeD2FVgezAd8kg http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/04/macroeconomics-how-large-is-the-shadow-cast-by-recessions.html
- J. Bradford DeLong and Lawrence H. Summers (1988): On the Existence and Interpretation of the "Unit Root" in U.S. GNP http://delong.typepad.com/unit_root.pdf
- Danny Yagan (2017): Employment Hysteresis from the Great Recession http://delong.typepad.com/w23844.pdf
- Christina Romer and David Romer (2017): Why Some Times Are Different: Macroeconomic Policy and the Aftermath of Financial Crises http://www.nber.org/papers/w23931
- J. Bradford DeLong and Lawrence H. Summers (2012): Fiscal Policy in a Depressed Economy https://www.brookings.edu/bpea-articles/fiscal-policy-in-a-depressed-economy
- J. Bradford DeLong (2018): Notes on Gerald Friedman https://www.icloud.com/pages/0n7dprWN7e0ZqfoYxNytgBEwg
This File: http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/04/macroeconomics-how-large-is-the-shadow-cast-by-recessions.html
Edit This File: http://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f08003883401b7c95d10f6970b/edit
Keynote: https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0-rKMXUoFYubeD2FVgezAd8kg