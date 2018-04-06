« Now That John Williams Is President of the New York Fed, He Really Should Convene a Blue Ribbon Commission on What the Inflation Target Should Be | Main | Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... »

Should-Read: The thoughtful and intelligent Justin Fox loses it. He reads what is best taken as an early April Fools joke—five Stanford economists making fools of themselves to informed readers while they try to fool their uninformed readers into becoming useful idiots. Justin's conclusion:

[The] Hoover Five... by acting as if tax cuts aren't partly responsible for the "string of perpetually rising trillion-dollar-plus deficits"... undercut their own credibility... join... the long-running Republican disingenuousness.... Yes, I'm probably expending way too much time and energy on what is, after all, just an op-ed piece in the Washington Post. But... the dead end that respectable conservative economic thought has found itself in when four elder-statesmen economists and a somewhat younger one (Cochrane)... can't even bring themselves to write frankly about the nation's fiscal situation...

As I say, the most polite apt description is: unprofessional. And yes: I do think Stanford needs to start exercising some more serious intellectual quality control oversight over Hoover: Justin Fox: Beware Economists Who Warn of an Entitlement Explosion: "A quintet of notable Republican economists... Michael J. Boskin, John H. Cochrane, John F. Cogan, George P. Shultz and John B. Taylor...

...The five—all senior fellows at Stanford University's Hoover Institution....

As is well-known, our deficit and debt problems stem from sharply rising entitlement spending.

They're right that such spending is rising!... Put the current intermediate estimates for both Social Security and Medicare together, and you get a funding deficit that rises from 0.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2017 to 1.7 percent in 2035 and fluctuates between 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent for the rest of the century.... The federal budget deficit in fiscal-year 2017 already amounted to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, and Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a tax cut in December that,... will add... more than 1.3 percent in fiscal 2019.... What do the Hoover Five have to say about the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on the deficit?:

The recently enacted corporate-tax-reform plan is a good first step, as it sharply increases the incentive to invest and grow businesses, which will increase incomes. The revenue loss, which amounts to about 0.4 percent of gross-domestic product in 2025, is not by itself a budget buster, considering both the offsetting revenue reflow from higher incomes and the far larger long-run entitlement explosion. Moreover, over the next decade, the tax plan maintains or increases the federal tax claim on GDP compared with recent levels.

It's curious that they picked 2025, given that most of the individual tax cuts in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are set to expire that year... [with] Republicans in Congress... already pushing to make the temporary individual tax cuts permanent.... It's not of a different order of magnitude and (2) it's happening now rather than two decades in the future. So I'm a little unclear on why one is an "entitlement explosion" while the other is "not by itself a budget buster."...

It does seem like the U.S. also ought to expect federal spending, which has averaged 19.5 percent of GDP since 1950 and was 20.8 percent in fiscal 2017, to rise a bit as the population grays. Keeping Americans who are too old to work out of poverty and health-related misery is the decent thing to do, and government's share of the economy is still pretty low in the U.S. relative to other wealthy countries....

So ... why didn't the Hoover Five bring up this need for more revenue, as well as suggestions for how to provide it? I guess it's partly because they really wish entitlement spending were lower. By acting as if tax cuts aren't partly responsible for the "string of perpetually rising trillion-dollar-plus deficits" that they warn about, though, they both undercut their own credibility with informed readers and join in the long-running Republican disingenuousness on taxes that I think has made it much harder for this country to implement intelligent conservative tax and spending policies. Yes, I'm probably expending way too much time and energy on what is, after all, just an op-ed piece in the Washington Post. But it seems indicative of the dead end that respectable conservative economic thought has found itself in when four elder-statesmen economists and a somewhat younger one (Cochrane) who styles himself (and often is) a plain-spoken truth-teller can't even bring themselves to write frankly about the nation's fiscal situation.

I must say: I have not noticed many occasions on which John Cochrane has been a plain-spoken truth teller. Can you point some out to me

April 06, 2018

