Should-Read: It would seem... as if he is more focused on how to advance his future lobbying career than in attempting to maintain legislative majorities made up of his friends and those who believe in or at least vote for the policies he approves: Lisa Mascaro and Bill Barrow: Ryan Retirement Fuels House GOP Desperation To Maintain Control: “'It’s like Eisenhower resigning right before D-Day', said Tom Davis, a former Republican congressman from Virginia...
...“Paul Ryan was the franchise. ith Paul, this was a Republican Party they could still give to. He’s a great brand for the party. He’s gone.”... For Republicans fighting for their political survival, it’s hard not to take Ryan’s decision as vote of no confidence. One Republican in the long list of those already retiring, Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania, said the speaker didn’t try to walk him off his decision, and in fact seemed to identify with his....
“It’s not confidence building,” said Ron Nehring, a former party chairman in California....
Ryan dismissed suggestions from some corners, including lawmakers, that maybe it would be best if he stepped aside rather than stick around until January, when the new Congress is seated, as he intends to do. “My plan is to stay here and run through the tape,” Ryan told reporters, noting he had “shattered” fundraising efforts by previous speakers, more than doubling his $20 million goal. “I talked to a lot of members—a lot of members—who think it’s in all of our best interest for this leadership team to stay in place”...