...To make this work, I needed two things that my old system from 2009 didn’t provide:

Title-less posts, and The ability to run the site generator on my server, not just on my Mac.

In other words, I needed to be able to write tweet-like posts with no title—while on the go, on my iPhone or iPad.

I’ve done #1 and part of #2—now it’s just a matter of figuring out how to deploy the system to my server (which is a shared host on Dreamhost, but where I can run CGI scripts).

The code’s up on GitHub. I don’t really expect other people to use it, but you can, if you want to. I apologize in advance for not having time to write extensive documentation or provide support.

The system’s pretty fast: it rebuilds this almost 20-year-old blog in about three seconds on a five-year-old iMac. The code is, I hope, understandable and hackable, and I welcome you to fork it if it interests you...