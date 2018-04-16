Should-Read: Citigroup: Global Economics View: "Protectionism Roundup – Trade War Fears are Likely to Resume...
- Trade war fears are likely to resume this week as the USTR may announce a list of new tariffs on $100bn of imports from China.
- This follows easing concerns this week due to Chinese President Xi’s conciliatory Boao speech and signs that a new NAFTA deal is increasingly likely in coming weeks.
- We continue to expect no full-blown trade wars, and beyond the effect of higher uncertainty, only modest impact on US or Chinese growth or inflation. But we also expect continued noise on US trade policy and there are risks of material escalation.
- No surprises from the Treasury FX Report for April 2018, but India was included in the monitoring list.
- What is coming next?
- USTR tariffs list (as soon as April 16-20)
- Section 232 tariffs exemption expires (May 1
- NAFTA 2.0 potential announcement (first week of May)
- US Treasury restrictions to Chinese investments proposal (by May 21)...