- Should-Read: I guarantee you that when the first modern real journalists—Edward R. Murrow and William L. Shirer—went to Germany and England to cover Hitler and his consequences, their first reaction was not "We've got a great story on our hands!" To think it is a good thing for journalists to be so detached and unconcerned for their country and their world is to think that psychopaths and idiots make good journalists, and only a psychopath and an idiot would think so: Joe Pompeo: “Journalism Is Not About Creating Safe Spaces”: Inside the Woke Civil War at The New York Times: "For someone like Dean Baquet, the Times’s then 60-year-old executive editor, the dominant emotion was exhilaration about this new national epic...
...But it didn’t go unnoticed that, for some in the newsroom, the journalistic mission was not exactly front of mind. “I just remember younger people with sad faces,” a person who was there told me, describing those employees as generally being in roles that are adjacent to reporting and editing. Baquet remarked to colleagues in the coming days about how surprised he was by that. “He’s thinking, We’ve got a great story on our hands,” my source said. “That was the first indication that a unified newsroom in the age of Trump was going to be a very difficult thing to achieve or maintain.”...