Should-Read: The people who are going to pick the next President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco: Tamara Lundgren, Rosemary Turner, Alex Mehran**, Barry M. Meyer, Steven E. Bochner, Sanford L. Michelman: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco: Leadership and Membership Announcements: "Tamara Lundgren, president and CEO, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Portland, OR, has been elected as a class B director...

...and Rosemary Turner, president, UPS Northern California District, Oakland, CA, has been reappointed as a Class C director.... Alex Mehran, chairman and CEO of Sunset Development Company, San Ramon, CA; and Barry Meyer chairman and CEO, retired, Warner Bros. Entertainment, and founder and chairman of North Ten Mile Associates. Mr. Mehran has been redesignated chairman of the board while Mr. Meyer has been redesignated as deputy chairman for 2018.

Tamara Lundgren: Ms. Lundgren is president, CEO and director of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Portland, OR, positions she’s held since 2008. Prior to joining the company in 2005, Ms. Lundgren was a managing director in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank in New York and London, respectively. She serves as an independent director on the boards of Ryder System, Inc. and Parsons Corporation. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College, and a J.D. from the Northwestern University School of Law. Ms. Lundgren previously served as chair of the Portland branch’s board of directors.

Rosemary Turner: Ms. Turner serves as president of UPS Northern California. In her current role she ensures that UPS provides the logistical capabilities to support new business in Northern and Central California, as well as Northern Nevada. Her territory spans from Ventura, California, to Nevada. Ms. Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Alex Mehran: Mr. Mehran is chairman and CEO of Sunset Development Company, located in San Ramon, CA. He is the former chairman of the board of directors of The Bay Area Council, and a current member of its executive committee. He is also the chairman of the Contra Costa Economic Partnership and a Trustee of the California Institute of Technology. Mr. Mehran graduated with honors from Harvard College, and holds an LLB with honors from Cambridge University. Mr. Mehran served as deputy chairman of the board for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in 2015-2016.

Barry M. Meyer: Mr. Meyer is the chairman and CEO, retired, Warner Bros. Entertainment, and founder and chairman of North Ten Mile Associates, a strategic consultancy firm specializing in entertainment industry clients and issues. He retired from Warner Bros. in 2013, following a 43-year career at the studio that included 14 years as its chairman and CEO. An active leader in the entertainment industry, he often serves as an advisor on industry-wide production, labor, and regulatory issues. Mr. Meyer holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester, and a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

The balance of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Board includes:

Steven E. Bochner, partner, Wilson Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati, P.C., Palo Alto, CA.... Mr. Bochner served as CEO of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati from 2009 to 2012, and is currently a member of its board of directors. He is the chairman of the advisory board of the Berkeley Center for Law, Business and the Economy, UC Berkeley School of Law. He is also the executive committee vice chairman, 39th Annual Securities Regulation Institute, Northwestern Law School. Mr. Bochner holds a BS in political science from San Jose State University, and a JD from UC Berkeley School of Law....

Sanford L. Michelman, chairman, Michelman & Robinson, LLP, Los Angeles, CA... the chairman of Michelman & Robinson, LLP. He focuses his practice primarily on the insurance, financial services, advertising and digital media industries. He sits on the Board of Directors of other institutions, including the Zimmer Children’s Museum. In addition, he has been honored by the California State Bar for his pro bono work at Bet Tzedek, and was recently appointed to the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation’s (IICF) Western Division Board. Mr. Michelman holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law...

April 04, 2018

