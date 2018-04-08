« "White Ethnicists" and Boston in the 1980s: Note to Self: | Main | Weekend Reading: Xenophon's Sokrates »

Should-Read: New information technologies—Gutenberg and the pamphlet—hacked people's brains from the late-fifteenth century on, and the consequences were... two centuries of bloody fratricidal religious wars, among others. Until society built up immune systems. Or maybe it didn't. The Wars of Religion were followed by Wars of Ideology and Wars of Nationality—nationalism being perhaps a particularly virulent subclass of ideology, a set of ideas that creates imagined—fictitious?—common interests and activities. Zeynep Tufekci: Why Mark Zuckerberg’s 14-Year Apology Tour Hasn’t Fixed Facebook: "By now, it ought to be plain... that Facebook’s 2 billion-plus users are surveilled and profiled, that their attention is then sold to... practically anyone... who will pay... including unsavory dictators like the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte...

...That is Facebook’s business model. That is why the company has an almost half-a-trillion-dollar market capitalization, along with billions in spare cash to buy competitors.... And yet, it appears that nobody around Facebook’s sovereign and singular ruler has managed to convince their leader that these are blindingly obvious truths whose acceptance may well provide us with some hints of a healthier way forward.... That the constant repetition of “sorry” and “we meant well” and “we will fix it this time!” to refer to what is basically the same betrayal over 14 years should no longer be accepted as a promise to do better, but should instead be seen as but one symptom of a profound crisis of accountability.... Maybe, just maybe, that is the case of Stockholm syndrome we should be focusing on. Zuckerberg’s outright denial that Facebook’s business interests play a powerful role in shaping its behavior doesn’t bode well for Facebook’s chances of doing better in the future.... Even without that independent investigation, one thing is clear: Facebook’s sole sovereign is neither equipped to, nor should he be in a position to, make all these decisions by himself, and Facebook’s long reign of unaccountability should end.

It is not at all clear how to build a societal immune system against viral ideas. But those who make money off of not whether ideas are true but whether they are viral would seem to have a hard time arguing for the social utility of their business models. They profit from and thus have an incentive to create what Edmund Burke feared when he wrote of:

We are in a war of a peculiar nature... not with an ordinary community... hostile or friendly as passion or as interest may veer... not with a State which makes war through wantonness, and abandons it through lassitude.... It is with an armed doctrine that we are at war... a faction of opinion, and of interest, and of enthusiasm, in every country....

Of... four hundred thousand political citizens, I look upon one fifth, or about eighty thousand, to be pure Jacobins; utterly incapable of amendment; objects of eternal vigilance; and when they break out, of legal constraint. On these, no reason, no argument, no example, no venerable authority, can have the slightest influence. They desire a change; and they will have it if they can.... This minority is great and formidable. I do not know whether if I aimed at the total overthrow of a kingdom I should wish to be encumbered with a larger body of partizans. They are more easily disciplined and directed than if the number were greater. These, by their spirit of intrigue, and by their restless agitating activity, are of a force far superior to their numbers....

I have a good opinion of the general abilities of the Jacobins: not that I suppose them better born than others; but strong passions awaken the faculties. They suffer not a particle of the man to be lost. The spirit of enterprise gives to this description the full use of all their native energies. If I have reason to conceive that my enemy, who, as such, must have an interest in my destruction, is also a person of discernment and sagacity, then I must be quite sure that, in a contest, the object he violently pursues is the very thing by which my ruin is likely to be the most perfectly accomplished...

