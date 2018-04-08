Time for a Linkdump!

It has been much, much, much too long since I did one of these...
A half dozen cream of the crop
Paul Krugman: "I've always said that white nationalism was the essence of Trumpism. According to this survey, it's more specific: white Christian nationalism. To which the only possible response is, oy vey..."
Kevin Drum: It's A Total Mystery Why There's A Lack of Class And Racial Diversity In Journalism: "All you need is one little sifting device-like unpaid internships requiring that people are funded by the Bank of Parental Units-and the entire pool of potential applicants is skewed.... This is just an obvious one that publications actually have control over..."
(2011): : The Government Needs to Lend to Banks Freely But at a Penalty Rate Blogging
David H. Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon H. Hanson: The China Syndrome: Local Labor Market Effects of Import Competition in the United States: "Rising Chinese import competition... cause[s] higher unemployment, lower labor force participation, and reduced wages... explains one-quarter of the contemporaneous aggregate decline in US manufacturing employment..."
MIT Tech Review: Tencent is putting a robot research lab in China’s manufacturing heartland: "Tencent, the tech titan behind China's biggest social networking and chat platform, WeChat, is about to bring its AI research to life by opening a robotics lab in China's center of manufacturing, Shenzhen..."
Matthew Yglesias: Republicans are reaping the whirlwind: "They’ve synthesized the worst of Trump and the worst of the GOP establishment..."
All of them:
- Chris Hayes: "My theory about Trump’s approval rating is that about 20% of his voters are Republicans who don’t really like the guy, and wax and wane in their approval, but will all vote for him when the time comes. When he’s had a relatively clear run of not having anyone around him indicted, or not praising white supremacists, those voters drift back towards him..."
- Dimiter Kenarov: D"The French-Bulgarian literary critic and semiotician Julia Kristeva has just been revealed as a former collaborator of the Bulgarian State Security, First Main Directorate (foreign intelligence)..."
- Tim Bartik: Typical state business incentive policies need reforms to rein in costs and maximize benefits: "The typical incentive package has only modest benefits for local jobs and incomes. Carefully targeted incentives can provide much larger local benefits, but those that draw money from public services such as education can significantly harm local economies..."
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Jeremy Corbyn cannot end Brexit: "The only people who can stop Brexit happening will be the handful of Conservative MPs that have in the past voted against May’s wishes. They need to support moves that initiate the circumstances that lead to a popular vote on the final deal..."
- Paul Krugman: "I've always said that white nationalism was the essence of Trumpism. According to this survey, it's more specific: white Christian nationalism. To which the only possible response is, oy vey..."
- Mark Boleat: Brexit and the financial services industry: The story so far
- Alexandra Borchardt: Free Speech in the Filtered Age: "while the German approach isn’t perfect, it is an important first step in tackling a corrosive social problem..."
- Kevin Drum: It's A Total Mystery Why There's A Lack of Class And Racial Diversity In Journalism: "All you need is one little sifting device-like unpaid internships requiring that people are funded by the Bank of Parental Units-and the entire pool of potential applicants is skewed.... This is just an obvious one that publications actually have control over..."
- Adam Ozimek: Does It Matter That The Fed Has Been Wrong For Years?: "Over the last few years, the Fed (and to be fair, many other economists and pundits) have drastically and consistently underestimated how far we are from full-employment..."
- Noah Smith: Stronger Labor Unions Could Do a Lot of Good: "Nothing else has been able to stop the decline in workers' bargaining power..."
- Paula Mejia: Why Does Some Food Taste Better as Leftovers?: "soups and stews that had milk or cream experienced a breakdown of lactose into glucose, which tasted sweeter with time. Meanwhile, proteins in the meat converted into individual amino acids that acted as “flavor enhancers,” and the starches present in both flour and potatoes broke down into compounds that people reported as more flavorful. Another key to great leftovers may lie in aromatic flavors, such as garlic and ginger, which develop more fully over time..."
- David Leonhardt (2011): The Gridlock Where Debts Meet Politics
- Zachary Goldfarb (2011): Wall Street’s resurgent prosperity frustrates its claims, and Obama’s
- Felix Salmon (2011): Bailouts: Geithner vs Barofsky: "Barofsky is easy to understand, while Geithner is being cryptic and opaque. That might be because Leonhardt didn’t give him enough space to explain himself more fully, or it might be because Geithner simply isn’t a great communicator..."
- (2011): : The Government Needs to Lend to Banks Freely But at a Penalty Rate Blogging
- David H. Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon H. Hanson: The China Syndrome: Local Labor Market Effects of Import Competition in the United States: "Rising Chinese import competition... cause[s] higher unemployment, lower labor force participation, and reduced wages... explains one-quarter of the contemporaneous aggregate decline in US manufacturing employment..."
- (2016): Comment at the URPE-AEA Session: Causes of the Great Recession and the Prospects for Recovery: "in Geithner’s view, the bankers and the corporate executives have us all by the plums. All we can do is try to make them as happy and confident as possible. If we do not, then we face what earlier generations of URPE’s ancestors would have called a capital strike..."
- James Ferguson: Expectations of Modernity: Myths and Meanings of Urban Life on the Zambian Copperbelt: Ulf Hannerz: "James Ferguson has once more made an important contribution to the reconstruction of anthropology. His own vivid ethnography of urban lives in the late twentieth century offers new understandings of culture and cosmopolitanism, while his sense of the wider picture helps us see Africa..."
- Neil Parsons (1998): King Khama, Emperor Joe, and the Great White Queen: Victorian Britain: "In 1895 three African chiefs, dressed in the finest British clothing available, began a tour of the British Isles. That tour foiled Cecil Rhodes' grand plan for Africa and culminated in the Chamberlain Settlement, the document that indirectly led to the independence of present-day Botswana..."
- Valerie Cerra and Sweta C. Saxena: The Economic Scars of Crises and Recessions: "According to the traditional business cycle view... our new study casts doubt on this traditional view and shows that all types of recessions...
- Chris Hayes: "My theory about Trump’s approval rating is that about 20% of his voters are Republicans who don’t really like the guy, and wax and wane in their approval, but will all vote for him when the time comes. When he’s had a relatively clear run of not having anyone around him indicted, or not praising white supremacists, those voters drift back towards him..."
- Dimiter Kenarov: D"The French-Bulgarian literary critic and semiotician Julia Kristeva has just been revealed as a former collaborator of the Bulgarian State Security, First Main Directorate (foreign intelligence)..."
- Tim Bartik: Typical state business incentive policies need reforms to rein in costs and maximize benefits: "The typical incentive package has only modest benefits for local jobs and incomes. Carefully targeted incentives can provide much larger local benefits, but those that draw money from public services such as education can significantly harm local economies..."
- Simon Wren-Lewis: Jeremy Corbyn cannot end Brexit: "The only people who can stop Brexit happening will be the handful of Conservative MPs that have in the past voted against May’s wishes. They need to support moves that initiate the circumstances that lead to a popular vote on the final deal..."
- Paul Krugman: "I've always said that white nationalism was the essence of Trumpism. According to this survey, it's more specific: white Christian nationalism. To which the only possible response is, oy vey..."
- Mark Boleat: Brexit and the financial services industry: The story so far
- Alexandra Borchardt: Free Speech in the Filtered Age: "while the German approach isn’t perfect, it is an important first step in tackling a corrosive social problem..."
- Kevin Drum: It's A Total Mystery Why There's A Lack of Class And Racial Diversity In Journalism: "All you need is one little sifting device-like unpaid internships requiring that people are funded by the Bank of Parental Units-and the entire pool of potential applicants is skewed.... This is just an obvious one that publications actually have control over..."
- Adam Ozimek: Does It Matter That The Fed Has Been Wrong For Years?: "Over the last few years, the Fed (and to be fair, many other economists and pundits) have drastically and consistently underestimated how far we are from full-employment..."
- Noah Smith: Stronger Labor Unions Could Do a Lot of Good: "Nothing else has been able to stop the decline in workers' bargaining power..."
- Paula Mejia: Why Does Some Food Taste Better as Leftovers?: "soups and stews that had milk or cream experienced a breakdown of lactose into glucose, which tasted sweeter with time. Meanwhile, proteins in the meat converted into individual amino acids that acted as “flavor enhancers,” and the starches present in both flour and potatoes broke down into compounds that people reported as more flavorful. Another key to great leftovers may lie in aromatic flavors, such as garlic and ginger, which develop more fully over time..."
- David Leonhardt (2011): The Gridlock Where Debts Meet Politics
- Zachary Goldfarb (2011): Wall Street’s resurgent prosperity frustrates its claims, and Obama’s
- Felix Salmon (2011): Bailouts: Geithner vs Barofsky: "Barofsky is easy to understand, while Geithner is being cryptic and opaque. That might be because Leonhardt didn’t give him enough space to explain himself more fully, or it might be because Geithner simply isn’t a great communicator..."
- (2011): : The Government Needs to Lend to Banks Freely But at a Penalty Rate Blogging
- David H. Autor, David Dorn, and Gordon H. Hanson: The China Syndrome: Local Labor Market Effects of Import Competition in the United States: "Rising Chinese import competition... cause[s] higher unemployment, lower labor force participation, and reduced wages... explains one-quarter of the contemporaneous aggregate decline in US manufacturing employment..."
- (2016): Comment at the URPE-AEA Session: Causes of the Great Recession and the Prospects for Recovery: "in Geithner’s view, the bankers and the corporate executives have us all by the plums. All we can do is try to make them as happy and confident as possible. If we do not, then we face what earlier generations of URPE’s ancestors would have called a capital strike..."
- James Ferguson: Expectations of Modernity: Myths and Meanings of Urban Life on the Zambian Copperbelt: Ulf Hannerz: "James Ferguson has once more made an important contribution to the reconstruction of anthropology. His own vivid ethnography of urban lives in the late twentieth century offers new understandings of culture and cosmopolitanism, while his sense of the wider picture helps us see Africa..."
- Neil Parsons (1998): King Khama, Emperor Joe, and the Great White Queen: Victorian Britain: "In 1895 three African chiefs, dressed in the finest British clothing available, began a tour of the British Isles. That tour foiled Cecil Rhodes' grand plan for Africa and culminated in the Chamberlain Settlement, the document that indirectly led to the independence of present-day Botswana..."
- James Ferguson: Global Shadows: Africa in the Neoliberal World Order: "'Africa' is spoken of in terms of crisis: as a place of failure and seemingly insurmountable problems, as a moral challenge to the international community.... What should be the response of those scholars who have sought to understand not the 'Africa' portrayed in broad strokes in journalistic accounts and policy papers but rather specific places and social realities within Africa?..."
- Emilia Simeonova _et al.: ongestion Pricing, Air Pollution and Children’s Health: "Congestion tax... Stockholm... reduced ambient air pollution by 5 to 15 percen... a significant decrease in the rate of acute asthma attacks among young children...."
- Nicholas Thompson and Fred Vogelstein: Facebook Struggles to Respond to the Cambridge Analytica Scandal: "To Facebook, before the stories went live, the scandal appeared bad but manageable. The worst deeds had been done outside of Facebook and long ago..."
- Wikipedia: Walter Mondale
- Charles Gaba: Trump tried sabotaging market by cutting off CSR, but didn’t understand how CSR connects to tax credits. Carriers/regulators/exchanges did, &came up w/a clever workaround which not only cancelled out most of the sabotage but REVERSED it..."
- Lili Loofbourow: The Male Glance: "This is not an essay about beauty, it’s an essay about story, but we perpetuate a critical (rather than cosmetic) version of the double standard Sontag describes here when we encounter female-driven texts..."
- Richard G. Frank, Keith Humphreys, and Harold A. Pollack: Does Naloxone Availability Increase Opioid Abuse? The Case For Skepticism: "We are concerned that the results obtained reflect a combination of measurement limitations in the key variables, serious potential biases from confounding factors, and a failure to capture what has been driving naloxone use..."
- MIT Tech Review: Tencent is putting a robot research lab in China’s manufacturing heartland: "Tencent, the tech titan behind China's biggest social networking and chat platform, WeChat, is about to bring its AI research to life by opening a robotics lab in China's center of manufacturing, Shenzhen..."
- Laura Kusisto: The Next Housing Crisis: A Historic Shortage of New Homes: "Fewer new houses are being built in America than at almost any time before; ‘It’s a good time to be here in Grand Rapids, if you can get a house..."
- Shawn Donnan: Why Trump tariff debacle has only just begun: "Ted Alden of the US Council on Foreign Relations argues that by doing so Mr Trump has effectively killed the WTO by setting up a lose-lose scenario for judges..."
- Kevin Drum: still plenty of great blogs around: "ACA Signups (Charles Gaba) Alicublog (Roy Edroso) Andrew Gelman Atrios Balloon Juice (John Cole and gang)...
- Federal Reserve: Meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on March 18, 2008
- Susan Athey: The Impact of Machine Learning on Economics: "New types of questions... 'prediction policy problems,” as well as considerations of fairness and manipulability... the emerging econometric literature combining machine learning and causal inference..."
- Erik Loomis: Breaking! Sexist and Racist Asshole Shown to Be Sexist and Racist Asshole: "Ferguson is claiming to apologize while practically begging people to boycott his next all-white, all-male conference so he can be crucified on the cross of political correctness and get some more wingnut welfare!... 'There are many talented female historians.... I reproach myself.... If any good has come of all this negative publicity, perhaps I shall now get to know them. Or perhaps the result will instead be a boycott of future events I organize. We shall see'..."
- Jupyter: NBviewer
- Tim O'Reilly (2016): What will AI make possible that's impossible today?: "If we let machines put us out of work, it will be because of a failure of imagination and a lack of will to make a better future..."
- O'Reilly: Jupyter
- The Angry Staff Officer: The Iraq War, 15 Years On: "While I’m still unsure about whether the invasion was the right thing to do at the time, I am damn sure that we should not attempt something like it again. To live in the post-Iraq war world is to live in a world where the surge to make war should never overtake all available options if facing a non-existential threat..."
- Noah Smith (2016): The Connection Between Work and Dignity: "Policy makers and economists promoted market efficiency at the expense of jobs that provide a sense of self-worth..."
- Plutarch: Lives
- Erich S. Gruen (1974): The Last Generation of the Roman Republic
- Lily Ross Taylor (1949): Party Politics in the Age of Caesar
- **Friedrich von Hayek: Prices and Production
- Matthew Klein: The euro area’s fiscal position makes no sense: "Germany’s needless austerity is regrettable, but the bigger problem is that the governments in the rest of the euro area are either unwilling or unable to borrow more..."
- Francis Bator (1958): The Anatomy of Market Failure
- Gorem Gorenberg: The Strange Sympathy of the Far Left for Putin: "Jill Stein and Jeremy Corbyn have been among the apologists for Russia's crimes in Syria—alongside Donald Trump..."
- Wikipedia: Suffolk Bank
- Robert J. Bunker: Research Guide: Plutocratic Insurgency-The Gilded Age Redux
- Matthew Yglesias: Republicans are reaping the whirlwind: "They’ve synthesized the worst of Trump and the worst of the GOP establishment..."
- The war on NIMBYism continues: David Roberts: A sweeping new bill targets California’s housing crisis: "SB 827... would require that all areas within a half-mile of a high-frequency transit stop, or within a quarter-mile of a bus or transit corridor allow heights of at least 45 or 85 feet..."
- Jared Bernstein: The Importance of Strong Labor Demand: "By conventional measures, the U.S. job market has suffered some degree of slack (i.e. insufficient demand for labor) for about 70 percent of the time since 1980. The absence of persistent, strong labor market demand has a significant negative impact on wages and incomes... fall[ing] disproportionately on the least advantaged..."
- Trump's Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Will Do More Harm Than Good: "The harm from shielding steel and aluminum makers from exports will outweigh any benefits..."
- Stephen Mihm: Steel History Shows How America Lost Ground to Europe: "Spoiler alert: Unfair trade practices of foreign nations had nothing to do with it..."
- Belle Waring: Young Man Has Crisis While Europe Stumbles Into War: "I read Radetzky March by Joseph Roth, and it is really the best thing ever. You should all read it, and unlike all the other books I’m thinking of, it’s not eleventy billion pages long..."
- Sophia Besch: The End of Little Germany?: "Germany has long enjoyed the luxury of pretending to be something it is not: a small country. Now that a new government has finally been formed, Germany must start thinking of itself as the major economic player it is, and behave accordingly–preferably before new ministers settle into old routines..."
- Vachel Lindsay: The Congo: A Study of the Negro Race
- Brian Faler: 'This is not normal': Glitches mar new tax law: "Rep. Richard Neal.... 'We’re not going to willy nilly into this with, all of a sudden, a technical corrections bill that has not been sufficiently aired', he said. 'There needs to be an acknowledgment that this was done in haste and that there were many mistakes'..."
- Valerie Wilson and Janelle Jones: Working harder or finding it harder to work?: "Demographic trends in annual work hours show an increasingly fractured workforce..."
- Greg Leiserson: Presentation: U.S. Inequality and Recent Tax Changes: "the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will likely increase disparities in economic well-being, after-tax income, and pre-tax income..."
- Ann Marie Marciarille: The Smoking Gun That Is a Swiss Flag: "Collusion... between Michigan's Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Community Health Center... to derail acute care facility competition in treating cancer, heart,and orthopedic patients.... Svvy colluding parties signaled their territorial allocation by the exchange of a Swiss flag. As the Swiss flag traditionally stands for freedom, honor, and fidelity, I'm thinking they may have gotten their signals crossed..."
- Hugh Son and Jennifer Surane: Dimon Says He'll Fight for Tax Breaks Amazon Gets for HQ2: "He’ll call the governor of whichever state Amazon.com Inc. picks for its second headquarters and try to get the same benefits. 'I’m not kidding', Dimon said. 'You gotta fight for your company, folks, just keep that in mind. If you don’t, no one else does'..."
- Rana Foroohar: Three questions for Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell: "The Senate should ask about wage compression, power concentration and share buybacks..."