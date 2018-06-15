For the Weekend: Dante Alighieri and Guido da Montefeltro

And when, with this, his words were at an end, the flame departed, sorrowing and writhing and tossing its sharp horn. We moved beyond...

"The wiles and secret ways-I knew them all and so employed their arts that my renown had reached the very boundaries of earth.

"Though I have come perhaps a little late,

may it not trouble you to stop and speak

with me; see how I stay-and I am burning!

"If you have fallen into this blind world

but recently, out of the sweet Italian

country from which I carry all my guilt,

"Do tell me if the Romagnoles have peace

or war; I was from there-the hills between

Urbino and the ridge where Tiber springs.”

I still was bent, attentive, over him,

when my guide nudged me lightly at the side

and said: “You speak; he is Italian.”

And I, who had my answer set already,

without delay began to speak to him:

“O soul that is concealed below in flame,

"Romagna is not now and never was

quite free of war inside its tyrants’ hearts;

but when I left her, none had broken out.

"Ravenna stands as it has stood for years ;

the eagle of Polenta shelters it

and also covers Cervia with his wings.

"The city that already stood long trial

and made a bloody heap out of the French,

now finds itself again beneath green paws.

"Both mastiffs of Verruchio, old and new,

who dealt so badly with Montagna, use

their teeth to bore where they have always gnawed.

"The cities on Lamone and Santerno

are led by the young lion of the white lair;

from summer unto winter, he shifts factions.

"That city with its side bathed by the Savio,

just as it lies between the plain and mountain,

lives somewhere between tyranny and freedom.

"And now, I pray you, tell me who you are:

do not be harder than I’ve been with you,

that in the world your name may still endure.”

After the flame, in customary fashion,

had roared awhile, it moved its pointed tip

this side and that and then set free this breath:

“If I thought my reply were meant for one

who ever could return into the world,

this flame would stir no more; and yet, since none-

"If what I hear is true-ever returned

alive from this abyss, then without fear

of facing infamy, I answer you.

"I was a man of arms, then wore the cord,

believing that, so girt, I made amends;

and surely what I thought would have been true

"Had not the Highest Priest-may he be damned!-

made me fall back into my former sins;

and how and why, I’d have you hear from me.

"While I still had the form of bones and flesh

my mother gave to me, my deeds were not

those of the lion but those of the fox.

"The wiles and secret ways-I knew them all

and so employed their arts that my renown

had reached the very boundaries of earth.

"But when I saw myself come to that part

of life when it is fitting for all men

to lower sails and gather in their ropes,

"What once had been my joy was now dejection;

repenting and confessing, I became

a friar; and-poor me-it would have helped.

"The Prince of the new Pharisees, who then

was waging war so near the Lateran-

and not against the Jews or Saracens,

"For every enemy of his was Christian,

and none of them had gone to conquer Acre

or been a trader in the Sultan’s lands-

"Took no care for the highest office or

the holy orders that were his, or for

my cord, which used to make its wearers leaner.

"But just as Constantine, on Mount Soracte,

to cure his leprosy, sought out Sylvester,

so this one sought me out as his instructor,

"To ease the fever of his arrogance.

He asked me to give counsel. I was silent-

his words had seemed to me delirious.

"And then he said: ‘Your heart must not mistrust:

I now absolve you in advance-teach me

to batter Penestrino to the ground.

"'You surely know that I possess the power

to lock and unlock Heaven; for the keys

my predecessor did not prize are two.’

"Then his grave arguments compelled me so,

my silence seemed a worse offense than speech,

and I said: ‘Since you cleanse me of the sin

"'That I must now fall into, Father, know:

long promises and very brief fulfillments

will bring a victory to your high throne.’

"Then Francis came, as soon as I was dead,

for me; but one of the black cherubim

told him: ‘Don’t bear him off; do not cheat me.

"'He must come down among my menials;

the counsel that he gave was fraudulent;

since then, I’ve kept close track, to snatch his scalp;

"'One can’t absolve a man who’s not repented,

and no one can repent and will at once;

the law of contradiction won’t allow it.’

"O miserable me, for how I started

when he took hold of me and said: ‘Perhaps

you did not think that I was a logician!’

"He carried me to Minos; and that monster

twisted his tail eight times around his hide

and then, when he had bit it in great anger,

"Announced: ‘This one is for the thieving fire’;

for which-and where, you see-I now am lost,

and in this garb I move in bitterness.”

And when, with this, his words were at an end,

the flame departed, sorrowing and writhing

and tossing its sharp horn. We moved beyond...