Let Me Distract Myself By Thinking About Something Less Depressing than Trump. Let Me Think About... L. Cornelius Sulla!

Judges of the court: You must be wondering why, of all the distinguished citizens and eminent orators seated about you, it is I who have risen to address you….

“Indeed,” Erucius muttered under his breath. There was scattered laughter from the crowd. Cicero pressed on:

Certainly I cannot be compared to them in age or ability or authority. Certainly they believe, no less than I, that an unjust charge concocted by utmost villainy has been leveled at an innocent man and must be repelled. Thus they show themselves here in visible fulfillment of their duty to the truth, but they remain silent—due to the inclement conditions of the day.

Here he raised his hand as if to catch a raindrop from the clear blue sky—and at the same time seemed to be gesturing toward the equestrian statue of Sulla. Among the judges there was an uneasy shuffling of chairs. Erucius, who was inspecting his fingernails, did not see. Cicero cleared his throat again. His voice returned, stronger and louder than before. The quavering vanished:

Am I so much bolder than these silent men? Or more devoted to justice? I think not. Or so very eager to hear my own voice in the Forum, and to be praised for speaking out? No, not if a better orator could earn that praise by speaking better words. What, then, has impelled me, rather than a more important man, to undertake the defense of Sextus Roscius of Ameria? The reason is this: If any one of these fine orators had risen to speak in this court, and uttered words of a political nature—inevitable in a case such as this—then he would undoubtedly find people reading much more into his words than was actually there. Rumors would begin. Suspicions would be aroused. Such is the stature of these established men that nothing they say goes unremarked, and no implication in their speeches goes undebated. I, on the other hand, can say everything that demands to be said in this case, without fear of adverse attention or untoward controversy. That is because I have not yet begun a public career; no one knows me. If I should speak out of turn, if I should let slip some embarrassing indiscretion, no one will even notice, or if they do, they will pardon the lapse on the grounds of my youth and inexperience—though I use the word pardon rather loosely, since actual pardons and the free judicial inquiry they require have of late been abolished by the state.

There was more rustling of chairs. Erucius looked up from his nails, wrinkled his nose, and gazed into the middle distance, as if he had just discerned an alarming plume of smoke on the air.