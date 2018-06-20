« Some MOAR Links | Main | TICKLER: More on the Discourse of Blaming "Luxus" on the Transformation of the Roman Empire from the Optimate to the Principate... »

Paul Krugman attempts to summarize the state-of-play on the slack-and-wages puzzle: Paul Krugman: Opinion | Monopsony, Rigidity, and the Wage Puzzle: "The unemployment rate... suggest[s] an economy pretty much at full employment...

...But sluggish wage growth could indicate that there’s still substantial slack in the labor market. Which is it?... A number of economists have argued that the official unemployment rate, which only counts people actively looking for work, has become an increasingly inaccurate guide to the real state of labor markets.... EPOP is indeed still significantly below its pre-crisis level. But it has been a decade since the crisis–and that’s enough time to worry about secular trends in labor force participation. In particular, there’s been a long-run trend toward fewer prime-age men working, and it’s not at all clear that we’re currently below that trend.... Quits are back up to pre-crisis levels.... Another piece of evidence is what employers say about the ease of finding workers.... All in all, I think I come down on Jason Furman’s side here–not with 100% certainty, to be sure, but this really shows most of the signatures of a full-employment economy.

But in that case, why aren’t wages surging?... There have already been some analyses suggesting that an extended period of wages constrained by downward rigidity has created a sort of backlog of pent-up wage cuts that is currently holding down wage increases.... There’s now a lot of evidence that many employers have considerable monopsony power in the labor market.... A firm that has monopsony power over labor... would normally be happy to get more workers if it could do so without paying higher wages. That is, complaints about labor and/or skill shortages are normal for many employers....

During the years of high unemployment, firms faced... workers desperate for jobs. This “should” have allowed them to cut wages – but for the most part they couldn’t, because wage cuts have lots of adverse side effects.... I’d argue that the combination of downward nominal wage rigidity and monopsony power helps explain both why wages didn’t fall during the period of high unemployment and why employers aren’t doing much to raise wages despite tight labor markets now....

The bottom line here is that I reluctantly find myself on the no slack side of this debate. I think the U.S. really is more or less at full employment. But do I think the Fed is right to be raising rates, and that we should start being worried about fiscal deficits? Actually, no.... First, I might be wrong. And the costs of tightening when the economy still has room to grow are much bigger than those of waiting and discovering that we’ve overshot a bit. Second, everything we’ve learned since a 2% inflation target became orthodoxy suggests that the target was too low.... So while I am not convinced that we have a lot of labor market slack, I actually favor policies that act as if we did...

#shouldread

June 20, 2018 at 09:32 AM in Noted Items, Weblogs |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

About Brad DeLong

Brad DeLong's short biography

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

The Most-Recent Thirty

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |