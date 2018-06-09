« | Main | June 9, 2008: Ten Years Ago on Grasping Reality »

Twitter Is Crap at Aggregation Tools: June 9, 2018

  • Dan Davies: "The phrase 'virtue signalling', uttered with a sneer, is always both (a) the sound of a guilty conscience and (b) the leper's bell of the modern online asshole..."

  • Matthew Yglesias: "Democratic Party governance ended up underdelivering in part because of policies that failed in technical design terms. Gotta do better next time!: Something that frustrates me about the current moment is that Team Obama owned the “bloodless technocrat” brand so well that it’s obscured the existence of very real technical failures of 2009-2010 Democratic governance. That, in turn, tends to lead people on the left who are critical of Obama-era policymaking to be completely blind to the very real importance of making your policies technically sound. There were little technical failures like so many TIGER grants for useless streetcar projects and big significant failures like crafting a stimulus bill that didn’t consider the possibility that the recession was worse than early data indicated. A fair amount of the problems were more with congressional Democrats than with the administration, but either way Democratic Party governances ended up underdelivering in part because of policies that failed in technical design terms. Gotta do better next time!..." Joseph Britt: _"How well do you think the public understood what Obama's stimulus was intended to do? I think that was a pretty significant failure right there. For such noted communicator, Obama didn't communicate very well..."

  • Andrew Dolan: "Periodic reminder: that TPP and TTIP removed many of the non-tariff barriers Trump says he wants to eliminate..."

  • Counterchekist: "If you think the 'pee tape' is what the Kremlin really has on tRUmp, then I have some bad news for you... It's much, much worse than that... You can tell what it is just by watching what the QAnon/InfoWars loons have been pushing the last few days. With full IRA technical assistance... Prepping the battlespace..." Lisa Hubbert: "Please elaborate, I cannot countenance looking at InfoWars for the answer..." Eight: "Pizzagate reversal debunk plus paedocamp red herring, there seems to be a theme..."

  • Richard M. Nixon: "Krauthammer's letter was well-written. He should chiefly be remembered as one of the forces behind the second Iraq War..." Jim Silberman: "A churlish and typically cheap Nixonian swipe at a decent and honorable man, with only weeks to live..." Richard M. Nixon: "Regarding Krauthammer. I'm not sure what the problem is, considering Krauthammer has no regrets..." David L. Franze: "As with all conservative thought leaders, he helped to give America, Vice President Richard Cheney, Speaker Newt Gingrich and President (!) Donald Trump. The Fourth Horseman is Roger Ailes..." Priscilla Maloney: "Agreed-you'll have to forgive me also sir; I'm not feeling particularily charitable today. I have a loved one with many of the same struggles as Mr. Bourdain and he admired him greatly. Mr. Bourdain will be remembered very kindly by history..."

  • Henry Farrell: "When MacLean talks about 'individual liberty' she suggests that this is a term that had a 'coded meaning'..." Brad DeLong: Henry Farrell really should not criticize MacLean thus: "When she talks about 'individual liberty' she suggests that this is a term that had a 'coded meaning'" as if freedom to discriminate was not a big piece of Buchanan's individual liberty and of states' rights. That's just not reality based...

  • Atrios: "My favorite thing with conservatives is how it is mean to accurately quote them in full context presenting perfectly representative (not slips of the tongue) expressions of their beliefs..."

#shouldread

June 09, 2018 at 07:45 AM in Noted Items, Weblogs |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

About Brad DeLong

Brad DeLong's short biography

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

The Most-Recent Thirty

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |