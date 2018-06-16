Yes: Last Fall the Unprofessional Republican Economists Were Lying About Corporate Taxes, Investment, and Growth. Why Do You Ask?

...Why give up this revenue? The story told by modern advocates of corporate tax cuts, like the Trump CEA and the Tax Foundation, hinges critically on... [how in] a global capital market... investment flows to whichever country offers the highest after-tax rates of return. So cutting the tax rate, according to this story, will bring in lots of capital from abroad. This will drive the rate of return down and wages up.... Is there good reason to believe that the tax cut will do what it promised even in the long run? Specifically, are international capital movements really all that sensitive to tax rates?... No, say [Ludvig Wier, Thomas Tørsløv, and] Gabriel Zucman.... Corporations... make profits appear in low-tax countries; but there’s very little real production or employment behind those profits.... Tax-haven countries... show... ridiculously high levels of profits relative to wages... because the profits aren’t being earned where they’re being reported.... Ireland....

But if Ireland hasn’t actually been attracting all that much real foreign investment, how do we explain the “Celtic tiger” growth rates it had for a number of years? The answer is that a lot of the growth isn’t real: it’s leprechaun economics, in which tax avoidance strategies produce fictitious growth.... It’s much less of a miracle than it seems, with real wages doing fine but nowhere nearly as well as measured productivity.... The supposed rationale for big corporate tax cuts is based on a misinterpretation of the evidence. Multinational corporations move profits–as reported—around based on tax considerations; actual capital, and hence actual economic activity, not so much.

But why aren’t actual capital movements that sensitive to tax rates?... [A] little secret.... Interest rates don’t have much direct effect on business investment. In fact, in general it’s hard to find any effect at all. Monetary policy works through housing and, these days, the exchange rate; if it affects business spending, the effect is indirect, through changes in sales that were caused by housing and the exchange rate. You can see what I’m talking about by looking at investment during the great slump of 1979-82, which was more or less deliberately engineered by the Fed to squeeze inflation down (Figure 6). Interest rates shot up, residential investment plunged, but nonresidential investment more or less kept plugging along: