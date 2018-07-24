A brilliant 10 minute talk on economics as it really is—or should be: Trevon Logan: Ohio State University Masterminds: "Think of the first questions you ask someone when you meet them: 'What do you do?'...
...I am the Hazel C. Youngberg Trustees Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Ohio State University. That defines me. Think about other questions you might ask: "What was your first job?" If you had asked me father that question, he would have had a very straightforward answer for you as well. After graduating from high school in Coffeeville, MS, he moved to St. Paul, MN, and began working on the assembly line at the U.S. Gibson Company manufacturing roofing shingles and he earned one dollar and 38 cents an hour. If we reframe those questions, we find out more, about us, about our economy, and about our society.
That was my father's first "job" because it was his first employment. But it was not his first job. Not by a long shot. When my maternal grandmother passed away, we found my family's cotton-picking books...
OSU18_Masterminds_TrevonDLogan from Ohio State on Vimeo.
